High Country Running: Inspiring runners are all around

I’ve been running for more than 40 years. I started it in high school as conditioning for basketball and just kept going for the fantastic health benefits. I self-coached and my only variable was how far to run. Then I joined Team Run Flagstaff in 2016 and read Jack Daniels’ book, “Running Formula.”
Suddenly, there were all sorts of things to consider in training if I wanted to improve. I started paying attention to how I could get faster and found three local runners who inspire me.
First off, I am slow on the downhills, cautiously picking my way along while along while runners whom I’d beaten on the uphill (yes, I’m remembering the Imogene Pass Run) pass me by. So I started asking for downhill running advice.
One friend said he decided midstride where to step. I mulled that over. Then he said he’d fallen and sprained his ankle in that race. Nope, that’s not going to work. On one Flagstaff Trial Diva run, I happened to be following Marsha Jensen on Brookbank Trail. I could keep up with her on the uphill and flat but she was flying on the downhill! How does she do that? Relaxed shoulders and arms, moving freely to maintain balance, hopping along, she makes it seem effortless. Now when I’m pushing on a downhill, I channel my inner Marsha and pretend I can fly like her.
My second inspiration, Martos Hoffman, and I went on a couple of Kahtoola Uphill training hikes at the Snowbowl Ski Resort. Martos has a ridiculously high maximum heart rate and he is speedy. He scampered up the steepest slope (yes, I’m thinking of Waterfall), and then enjoyed the view while I flailed.
He suggested that trying to take the biggest possible step wasn’t the most efficient way to climb. I shortened my stride and found he was right. Now, all the time but especially on the uphill, I channel my inner Martos and pretend I can scamper like him.
Today, I found my third inspiration: Sara Wagner. Sara has won a bunch of races, locally and afar. She is also speedy. The Team Run Flagstaff workout was at threshold pace with a couple 30-second repetitions at the end. My GPS watch rates the intensity of workouts and often says I’m in the “Maintaining” range, rather than “Impacting” or “Highly Impacting,” where I’d like to be.
But, today was different. I thought of Sara running at the track with TRF, with her excellent form and strong effort. I channeled my newfound inner Sara and ran hard for each segment. For today, my effort was rated as “Impacting.” Marsha and Martos, you have a new friend.
Liz Brauer is an enthusiastic member of the Flagstaff Trail Divas and Team Run Flagstaff.
Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!