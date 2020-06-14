High Country Running: Inspiring runners are all around

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ve been running for more than 40 years. I started it in high school as conditioning for basketball and just kept going for the fantastic health benefits. I self-coached and my only variable was how far to run. Then I joined Team Run Flagstaff in 2016 and read Jack Daniels’ book, “Running Formula.”

Suddenly, there were all sorts of things to consider in training if I wanted to improve. I started paying attention to how I could get faster and found three local runners who inspire me.

First off, I am slow on the downhills, cautiously picking my way along while along while runners whom I’d beaten on the uphill (yes, I’m remembering the Imogene Pass Run) pass me by. So I started asking for downhill running advice.

One friend said he decided midstride where to step. I mulled that over. Then he said he’d fallen and sprained his ankle in that race. Nope, that’s not going to work. On one Flagstaff Trial Diva run, I happened to be following Marsha Jensen on Brookbank Trail. I could keep up with her on the uphill and flat but she was flying on the downhill! How does she do that? Relaxed shoulders and arms, moving freely to maintain balance, hopping along, she makes it seem effortless. Now when I’m pushing on a downhill, I channel my inner Marsha and pretend I can fly like her.