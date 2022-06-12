High Country Running: Inspired to support a local triathlete

Jillian Raab has always sculpted her own pathway, through determination and hard work and by living every day to the fullest. This approach hasn’t been easy, but it has put her in a position to excel in school, work and triathlons.

I met Jillian when she was a student in my fourth-grade class at DeMiguel Elementary School. I’ve seen her grow and develop as a triathlete, moving up the leaderboards in just about every race she participates in these days. She is currently ranked fifth in Ironman triathlon for her age group in the United States and sixth in the world.

I recently got to catch up with her to learn about what has inspired her, where she’s going and how she needs our community’s support.

How did it all begin?

“I did my first 100-yard backstroke at age 2. Both of my parents were collegiate swimmers, so it was in my blood. My first triathlon was the day after my fifth birthday in Valdosta, Georgia. I still had training wheels on my bike, but it didn’t stop me.”

When did you realize you were hooked on triathlons?

“Because I was a club swimmer, my coaches would always tell me that I had to choose. It was either swimming or another sport, but not both. My junior year of high school, this all changed. The cross country, track and swimming coaches worked together. I was able to do it all.

“It was amazing. I had the best of all three sports. Of course, I began to bike when I had time. That was the year I did my first half-distance triathlon (70.3 miles). It was the Mountain Man right here in Flagstaff.”

What do you want to accomplish this year?

“I could have gone to college anywhere, but I decided to stay in Flagstaff at NAU and train. I don’t think there is a better place to train in the United States.

“So far, I have managed to qualify for Age Group Nationals in Milwaukee in the Olympic distance (August), and Age Group Worlds in Abu Dhabi (November). I was also thrilled to do my first Ironman this April. Training for the others will seem small after that.

“My goal is to have fun, keep improving with each race, stay as healthy as possible and represent Team USA and NAU the best that I can. Who knows? Maybe one day, I will be able to go professional.”

Calling on the community for support

As her fourth-grade teacher, I find it hard to believe Jillian is 19 years old, much less that she is a full-time, double-major student, with multiple jobs, who has qualified for opportunities to travel the world and represent her country and her community.

Jillian has set up a page where anyone can make a donation to help her compete at nationals and worlds. Mountain Man Triathlons has started with a $500 donation, and we ask you to give if you can, and share her story.

No donation is too small. Together, we can help Jillian change the world and achieve her goals! Go to “Go Fund Me” and search for Jillian Raab.

Sean Ryan is co-director of the Mountain Man and Deuces Wild triathlons. Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. Send your running stories and news to runner@juliehammonds.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0