High Country Running: Injured? You’re not alone

Hello, dear previous, present or future injured runners.

Chances are if you are a longtime runner, you have faced at least one injury at some point of your running journey. Or maybe you’re like me and have suffered over 30 calf strains, numerous hamstring strains and a few stress reactions among a host of other injuries.

I am a passionate runner. Why else would I keep lacing up, hitting the roads and trails day after day just to face another frustrating injury? With each injury, I’m forced to face disappointment and to lose all the hard-earned fitness. If it’s not passion that drives me in this crazy sport, then it must be pure insanity.

People always praise running in its simplicity. “All you need is a pair of running shoes and out the door you go.”

I’m not convinced this would be my definition of running in its entirety.

Running is very much a bipolar sport, and the neurotransmitters can swing so drastically, without any warning. When dopamine is being released, the body is feeling good and the mind is in sync, and everything just seems to be clicking along. This is absolute bliss. Where do you think the term “runner’s high” comes from?

Only a runner knows how good it can feel when you’re out on a run and everything just feels effortless. When you’re able to take in the birds chirping and ocean waves crashing and feel the raindrops on your skin. When you can witness amazing wildlife such as deer, rabbits, elk, antelope and bald eagles.

How is it that one day you can be feeling so strong and fit on an incredible high and the next day have so much pain you can’t even bear weight on your leg or walk without a limp? The feel-good hormones vanish instantly.

The feelings of depression and unworthiness creep in over the course of the injury as you see your fitness disappear, unable to participate in the sport you love. Unable to participate in group runs with your friends. Unable to toe the line on that marathon you’ve been training so hard for, logging long miles and hard workouts week after week.

A runner’s body craves daily movement, yet it now lies dormant, trying to heal. A wounded bird unable to take flight, robbed of its freedom.

I’ve read many running memoirs and books where they skim over the injury or hardship and skip right to being on top of the podium. They always seem to celebrate greatness and victory.

The dark times are not a fun topic we want to dwell on, but it’s so important to know that if you’re injured, you are not alone. It’s so important to be real about the highs as well as the lows. It’s even more important to provide support to friends and teammates who may be facing great struggles. Just know that this too shall pass.

Gratitude for every step.

Regards,

The Injured Runner

Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. You can check out Martos Hoffman’s running photos on Facebook at Martos Hoffman Photography or on his website at martoshoffmanimages.com/galleries/running/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0