High Country Running: In praise of healthy tendons

One way I know I’m getting older is that I feel stiffer these days. It takes me longer to get out of bed, and once I do, I’m not eager to reel off a series of sun salutations or start pounding out burpees. I need some time (and caffeine) to ease into the day.

A frequent source of my morning lethargy recently has been “tendinitis.” (If I got that word in a spelling bee, I would lose.) I’ve learned a lot about tendons in the past few years. For example, did you know sore tendons like to be warmed, not iced? Or that you can run on a painful tendon if the pain lessens as you move along, but if it gets worse you should immediately stop?

I learned these tidbits from my patient chiropractor, Dr. Wes Gregg at HYPO2. He told me tendinitis happens when the amount of strain on a tendon overloads its ability to repair. Then it becomes painful, inflamed and stiff. That certainly explains how I feel some mornings.

Wes is doing his best to help me maintain healthy tendons. He told me, “They are essential to help us move our limbs and reduce muscle stress by absorbing the impact of loading with daily activities. In the absence of injury, they allow us to run, leap, bound and experience large amounts of physical stress without injury.”

“But what about injuries like the ones I’ve had in recent years,” I asked. “What’s causing them?”

“Tendinitis can be caused by a variety of factors, including excessive strain, traumatic injury or too much exercise,” he told me. “It can also be caused by damage to the tendon due to infection, arthritic conditions or diabetes. Tendon injuries are common in runners, and if not properly treated, can become a persistent problem.”

To prevent further tendon issues, Wes has given me a series of exercises that is now meant to stretch and strengthen just about all the tendons in my body, from ankles to neck. Once I finish the daily routine, there’s not much left of me unstretched.

I asked him what kinds of things can factor into someone’s being more prone to tendinitis. Maybe I can solve this by drinking more water, and forget the exercises?

Wes said, “Some of the biggest risk factors for runners with tendinitis are prior injury to the area, training in cold weather and decreased muscle strength. Age is associated with reduced tendon strength, but this may be counteracted with exercise and strengthening. Hormonal changes, smoking, increased alcohol use, hypertension and obesity appear to increase your risk of tendinopathy as well.”

OK, I promise to keep doing those exercises!

He also told me, “You can train your tendons by slowly and progressively loading them with appropriate strengthening exercises, manage training volume while avoiding quick spikes in intensity or volume and making sure you're emphasizing recovery between sessions.”

Personally, I’m a fan of that last bit — especially in the mornings.

