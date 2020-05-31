High Country Running: Imogene registration day, the Flagstaff way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When I look back on my first Imogene Pass Run, the “hand of god” comes instantly to mind. That’s the wonderful nickname Tess Siemens gave to the Colorado Search and Rescue person who helps each runner up onto the final path that leads to the pass, where sugar, salt and liquid refreshment await. Couldn’t we all use a hand like that right about now?

Then I recall a kaleidoscope of colorful memories: the shoulder-to-shoulder scramble up the first hill, those alpine vistas at the pass, the salt of pretzels on my tongue, the exhaustion of the steepest climb, the terror of tackling that demonic downhill. The absolute bliss when, at day’s end, I settled into the hot springs and let it all go.

I rested in the water, already thinking of “next time.” Flagstaff regularly sends more people to this race than any other town, including any town in Colorado. Flagstaffians love to run from Ouray to Telluride along 17.1 miles of rocky, ankle-twisting, soul-uplifting trail. I’m a dedicated Flagstaff runner. Of course there would be a next time.

Next time, I would stay in Telluride with my friends. Next time, I would get out in front of the crowd on that first hill. Next time, I might even try to break four hours.

Next time.