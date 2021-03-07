High Country Running: I ran up this hill eight times

High country runner Ryane Griffis asked a simple-sounding question of the Flagstaff Running Community Facebook group on Dec. 15, 2020: “Favorite hill to run repeats on?”
Hill repeats are just that — going up and down a hill at a specific level of effort for a selected number of repetitions. They can be done at any pace from easy to sprint, and for times ranging from 30 seconds on up.
Brian Masayesva had the many options in mind when he commented: “Depends what kind of workout with hills. Are you collegiate or club?”
Griffis answered, “I’m doing that fun kind of running.” The fun kind involving gasping for air as your legs burn, I guess. Runners!
The answers poured in as people offered ideas for repeat-worthy hills around Flagstaff.
Sass Ser Na pointed out the short, steep run up Forest Avenue from its intersection with Route 180 to the hospital. The loop at nearby Buffalo Park also features a classic hill near the entrance gate.
James McKirdy suggested West Kiltie Lane, starting on South Flagstaff Ranch Road just south of the Kiltie intersection. Allen Pogue offered, “It’s worse than Snowbowl Road in some ways.” McKirdy suggested that it’s “great for 15 seconds to quarter-mile repeats. It climbs near 100 feet in the quarter mile...but keeps climbing beyond back up to 7,250 feet at the top. No roads connecting off of it mid hill...quiet and safe.”
Other repeat-worthy paved hills included Cherry Hill near downtown Flagstaff, the hill beside the Walkup Skydome on the NAU campus, Campbell Avenue in the Timberline area northeast of town, and North Quintana Drive to Hattie Green (plus the nearby Cobblestone Circle Loop).
Regarding J.W. Powell Drive from Lake Mary Road east, Todd Schultz wrote, “If it’s good enough for the elites, it’s good enough for us.” Nearby Lone Tree Road to J.W. Powell is also worth a look.
Numerous people cited the trail behind Railroad Springs that starts between Adirondack Avenue and the railroad tracks. Jay Donosky wrote that runners gain 400 feet in half a mile on that trail.
Old Caves Crater (east of town) was cited as a favorite hill with soft footing. Robert Hall noted another cinder spot: “The cinder cone on the Cinder Lake Landfill Road just before you get to the landfill, on the left side of the road. There's also an unofficial shooting range at the base of the hill, which gives you extra motivation!”
I hope these ideas prove helpful next time you’re looking for a place to enjoy the challenges of the hill repeat. Ryane Griffis, the conversation-starter, chose Kiltie Lane. Afterward, she was inspired to write this haiku: “I ran up a hill/I ran up this hill eight times/Maybe I'm insane.”
