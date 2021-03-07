High Country Running: I ran up this hill eight times

Other repeat-worthy paved hills included Cherry Hill near downtown Flagstaff, the hill beside the Walkup Skydome on the NAU campus, Campbell Avenue in the Timberline area northeast of town, and North Quintana Drive to Hattie Green (plus the nearby Cobblestone Circle Loop).

Regarding J.W. Powell Drive from Lake Mary Road east, Todd Schultz wrote, “If it’s good enough for the elites, it’s good enough for us.” Nearby Lone Tree Road to J.W. Powell is also worth a look.

Numerous people cited the trail behind Railroad Springs that starts between Adirondack Avenue and the railroad tracks. Jay Donosky wrote that runners gain 400 feet in half a mile on that trail.

Old Caves Crater (east of town) was cited as a favorite hill with soft footing. Robert Hall noted another cinder spot: “The cinder cone on the Cinder Lake Landfill Road just before you get to the landfill, on the left side of the road. There's also an unofficial shooting range at the base of the hill, which gives you extra motivation!”

I hope these ideas prove helpful next time you’re looking for a place to enjoy the challenges of the hill repeat. Ryane Griffis, the conversation-starter, chose Kiltie Lane. Afterward, she was inspired to write this haiku: “I ran up a hill/I ran up this hill eight times/Maybe I'm insane.”

Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) is the coordinating editor of this column. She does hill repeats on the trail from the Jay Lively Activity Center up to the Buffalo Park parking lot.

