“I’ll never do a race that long,” I told my friend Larry Phoenix when we sat down last year to talk about his recent finish at the Cocodona 250-mile race.

“Anyone can do it,” he said.

That statement surprised me. Running makes me happy, but I’m a recreational runner who occasionally races. I’ve never thought I had the potential to be a superhuman ultrarunner like Larry.

Larry doesn’t consider himself superhuman, though. He’s convinced that achieving a goal like this is more about the mental than the physical.

“Sure, you have to be in shape,” he says, “but anyone could do it if they set their mind to it.”

Listening to Larry’s stories from the Cocodona trail, I think he accomplished that goal by combining smart training with a solid race plan and an inner fortitude he’s nurtured by taking on many challenges in life (including the 800-mile Arizona Trail).

When he said, “Anyone can do it,” he wasn’t just talking about running ultras. “It doesn’t matter what your goal is -- it’s all relative to where you are. If your goal is to run five minutes without stopping, set your mind to it and you will. If you want to try to run a marathon, go do that. It’s all relative to where you are.”

As someone who became a Flagstaff runner by starting with “run a minute, walk a minute” at Buffalo Park, I strongly agree that accomplishing any goal in running requires accepting where you are today.

That kind of acceptance requires humility and a willingness to be honest with yourself. It isn’t about crossing a fabulous finish line six months from now; it’s about setting aside the pride of ego today in order to make a clear-headed self-assessment.

Larry’s Cocodona preparation included lots of running, of course, but he also prepared his mind and spirit for the endurance test he was about to subject himself to.

“It’s almost all mental,” he said to me. “You know it will be hard, you know you’re going to hurt and be super tired. You just have to have the mental fortitude to know that’s coming and go do it anyway.”

Maybe I’ll never do a race this long. Relative to where I am, in my training and my life, 250 miles is Everest. But Larry challenged me to look for a goal that makes sense for me, relative to where I am. His encouragement is one reason why I signed up for the Flagstaff Running Series this year -- for the first time.

I know it’s going to hurt. I know I will be super tired. But I want to do it, and I will.