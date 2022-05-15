High Country Running: I got it, or it got me

When something doesn’t feel right with my running, I go through a checklist in my mind.

Was this just a bad workout? Am I injured? Is this what growing old feels like?

It’s sometimes the first one, rarely the second and -- at age 65 -- frequently the third.

However, when something doesn’t feel right with my health, no such processing takes place. I’m sick, needing to rest or see a doctor and running simply doesn’t matter much.

That was the way I felt in January of this year when I went for one of those rapid COVID-19 tests at a clinic near my office. I already had a surplus of symptoms: runny nose, congestion, fatigue, achiness, headache, diarrhea. It added up to testing positive for the virus.

I was more than mildly disappointed. Over the course of nearly two years, I had done everything to avoid contracting the virus. I was vaccinated and boosted. I masked and socially distanced. I didn’t travel. I washed my hands more often than a surgeon. All of that, and I still got it -- or, more accurately, it still got me.

I began wondering how long I would feel ill and how soon good health would return. I tested again six days later (still positive) and again nine days after that (negative). That stretch of about two weeks wasn’t the worst I had ever felt in my life, but it was the longest I had ever felt sick.

I foolishly tried three walks of about 5 miles apiece during that period, and it became clear that my plans to run a half-marathon in the spring would need to be scrapped. In fact, I didn’t feel up to doing any running until mid-March -- about two months post-diagnosis -- although I managed several walks at a brisk pace during February.

The worst part: I felt alone. Runners I knew hadn’t gotten COVID. And the people I knew who had gotten it weren’t runners.

But I was hardly the only one trying to figure it out.

“COVID has been one of the most difficult things to deal with as a coach,” said Jenna Wrieden, assistant coach for the Flagstaff-based HOKA Northern Arizona Elite pro team.

“There is no one really to turn to yet for medical advice on how to handle [the virus and its effect on an athlete in training]. It is different in terms of severity on how it affects every person. And there is no finite timeline on when an athlete will be 100% back to their normal self.”

Julia Griffey and Nick Hauger of NAZ Elite contracted the virus, and for Griffey it wrecked most of her training and racing for a year. Only now is she returning to form, posting a time of 55:53 on April 3 at the Cherry Blossom 10 Mile in Washington, D.C.

It took six weeks before Hauger was cleared by a cardiologist for easy running.

“You really have to let your body drive the ship,” Wrieden said. “If you have symptoms, or are dealing with fatigue, it has suited us to take days off from running more often than not. The recovery period is definitely different for everyone.”

I’m back to running again, and I’m midway through a training plan for a 10K. I received my second booster recently.

I’m done with COVID, and I hope COVID is done with me.

Longtime runner Doug Carroll is the community relations project manager for ADOT in Flagstaff. Send your running story to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).

