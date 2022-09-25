HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: I don’t let diabetes define me

I’m a runner and I have Type 1 diabetes; to me, these two things go hand in hand. I was 41 when I was diagnosed. Although most people still call this disease “juvenile diabetes,” being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes later in life is becoming more common.

Being Type 1 means I have to take insulin daily in order to live and I am constantly aware of my blood glucose levels. If my glucose level is too high or too low, it can have serious consequences. So you can imagine what a life-changing diagnosis this was. From the start, however, I decided I was not going to let this disease define me.

I began running soon after my diagnosis. I learned that running and managing Type 1 are very similar. To run well, you have to take care of your body with proper nutrition, sleep and training. The same applies to managing diabetes.

It’s a process of trying something you think will help to either improve your running or maintain your blood glucose level, and then see if you get the outcome you want. You keep at it, making adjustments, letting go of what doesn’t work and building better habits.

Running and Type 1 also go hand in hand in that my running, for the most part, helps me control my blood glucose level. However, it can also make my blood glucose tank, or the adrenaline can make it soar. It’s one more variable to take into account while trying to stay on track with both my diabetes and my running.

While running, you want to keep yourself well-hydrated -- which can mean carrying water with you. With Type 1, I also have to carry supplies to deal with any critical blood glucose levels.

You do the best you can, but whether it be running or managing diabetes, you have good days and bad. Having a day when my run goes well and my blood glucose stays level is a win on both fronts. Sometimes you get a day where nothing is working right and no matter how well you trained or how well you’ve taken care of yourself, things just go awry.

You try not to get discouraged and you learn how to roll with the punches. You do what you can to get back on track, but you can’t stress over things going haywire every once in a while.

It’s been 17 years since I was diagnosed. I’m still running and still managing my diabetes as best I can. Diabetes has taught me to appreciate life every single day. Running helps me appreciate what my body can do. In running, as in life, I just want to keep putting one foot in front of the other, moving forward with every step.