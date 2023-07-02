In my 38th year of participating in Flagstaff racing events, I was amazed to witness what had to be a Flagstaff first; Hosava Kretzmann won both the 5K (15:54) and 10K (33:42) at the Northland Hospice Run for Life on June 17, 2023.

Having never met him, I was curious about how Kretzmann chose to enter the Northland Hospice Run for Life. He said, “I interned for Good Samaritan Hospice and am familiar with how impactful hospice care can be.”

About winning both races, Kretzmann told me, “I didn’t commit to this idea until I brought it up to my wife (Sheera) who said, ‘You should do it.’ I laughed when she said that, but she didn’t. She keeps me accountable and is my biggest fan. I know I have to challenge myself, especially when training for the marathon distance. This was a perfect way to do it.”

Originally from Hotevilla on the Hopi Nation’s Third Mesa, Kretzmann was the top American finisher at the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19.

When he was young, his family moved to Prescott. He raced for Prescott High School, graduating in 2013. Kretzmann then ran in college. He told me, “Fort Lewis College has a high student population of Native students, so I felt like I was home.”

Kretzmann received his master's degree in Public Health from Northern Arizona University in 2021. This fall, he begins pursuing a doctorate in the Interdisciplinary Health Program at NAU.

On his running goals, including making the Olympic Trials (he missed the 2:18 cutoff by less than two minutes at the Los Angeles Marathon), he said, “You hardly ever see Native runners running at the professional and elite level. My long-term goal is to inspire the next generation of Native runners. A big dream of mine is to be one of many Native American runners at the start of a major marathon.”

Kretzmann’s next shot at qualifying for the Olympic Trials will be at October’s Bakline Micro McKirdy Marathon. He plans to run the Footprints for Hopi 10K on July 29, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Half Marathon on Aug. 12. On Sept. 3, Kretzmann will return to his homeland to race for the first time in the 50th annual Louis Tewanima Footrace on Second Mesa, the race named after one of his Hopi heroes, a 1908 and 1912 Olympian.

In addition to his upcoming races, you might just catch Kretzmann training in Flagstaff’s iconic Buffalo Park, where he logs 90% of his miles.

On the importance of running, Kretzmann closed, “It is not about winning. For Hopi people, running is embedded in many of our ceremonies. To me, running brings health and prosperity to my village. I was always told growing up that runners from Hopi run great distances to entice rain clouds in the hopes that rain is brought back to Hopi to sustain our corn crops. It’s a cycle of life, and I am happy to be a part of it.”