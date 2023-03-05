The 19th annual Flagstaff Running Series registration value package is open with an exciting new look, and thanks to sponsorship by Loven Contracting Inc., participants will also have a great new swag item: Black wool running socks emblazoned with the Series logo.

When we established the Flagstaff Running Series in 2005, the four races were Run for the Mountain, Sacred Mountain Prayer Run, Machine Solutions Soldiers Trail Run and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Half Marathon.

At the time, there were only a handful of organized footraces in town, and these were some of the most enduring ones. Creating the Series allowed us to pool our marketing effort and offer runners a discount for registering for all four. Perhaps the most fun part was that the original race directors volunteered at every race, supporting each other in the always challenging hand-timing task.

The latest race to join the Series would have fit right in among the original four. After staging their first in-person race with over 200 participants at Fort Tuthill last year, the Hopi Footprints 10K/2-mile has joined the Series. The event benefits Hopi residents through a monthly distribution program that includes food, personal hygiene products, clothing and other goods.

The 2023 Series pricing is the same for either the 5K or the 10K/half marathon package and allows entrants to contact each race director to move up or down in distance. The package of five races is only $175 through March 15, rising to $200 after that; the student package for those 18 and under is $125, rising to $150; and the kids dash package is $50. Registration closes April 12.

Registering for the Series is easy, one-stop shopping. Once you check out, you’re registered for all five races. Each individual race offers its published categories, awards and swag. Once again, thanks to Pizzicletta, if you participate in at least four of the five races, you will win a Pizzicletta pizza.

While you can register for races individually, signing up for the package early is a great value, especially if you plan on running at least four of the five. Basically, you’re getting each race at $35 ($40 after March 15). Considering that regular registration fees are between $35 and $85, it’s not difficult to see the value of signing up for the Series.

If you’re registering for the Series package this year, you must attend the in-person races (not virtual versions).

This year, the Series package includes:

April 15: Hopi Footprints 10K/2-mile/Kids Dash

June 17: Northland Hospice Run for Life 10K/5K/Kids Dash

July 4: Team Run Flagstaff Downtown Mile and Kids Dash

August 5: Machine Solutions Soldiers Trail Run 10K/5K/Kids Dash

August 12: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Half Marathon/5K/Kids Dash

To register for the five races and to learn all the details, search for “Flagstaff Run Series” on RunSignUp.com. We look forward to seeing you at the starting line April 15!