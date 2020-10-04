High Country Running: HOKA NAZ Elite is here to stay

On Sept. 9, Northern Arizona Elite announced that we signed a new four-year deal with HOKA ONE ONE as our title sponsor. We sent out a press release to the running world, and the news was certainly well received. But it’s extra special to be able to speak directly to the Flagstaff community about this contract and what it means for our future here in the best running city in the world.

It means, most importantly, that we are going to be around for four more years and probably much longer -- though I try to be careful about guarantees. What I can tell you is this: The new contract is a huge step for our team and sets a standard for our industry.

When we first signed with HOKA back in 2015, our group was just one year old. HOKA, as a company, was only six years old -- still a small player in the running world, most known for the big-cushion, maximal appearance of its shoes. But HOKA was growing. And we were growing. One year into the partnership, HOKA NAZ Elite produced five top-10 performances at the 2016 Olympic Trials, including two fourth-place finishes.