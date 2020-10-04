High Country Running: HOKA NAZ Elite is here to stay

On Sept. 9, Northern Arizona Elite announced that we signed a new four-year deal with HOKA ONE ONE as our title sponsor. We sent out a press release to the running world, and the news was certainly well received. But it’s extra special to be able to speak directly to the Flagstaff community about this contract and what it means for our future here in the best running city in the world.
It means, most importantly, that we are going to be around for four more years and probably much longer -- though I try to be careful about guarantees. What I can tell you is this: The new contract is a huge step for our team and sets a standard for our industry.
When we first signed with HOKA back in 2015, our group was just one year old. HOKA, as a company, was only six years old -- still a small player in the running world, most known for the big-cushion, maximal appearance of its shoes. But HOKA was growing. And we were growing. One year into the partnership, HOKA NAZ Elite produced five top-10 performances at the 2016 Olympic Trials, including two fourth-place finishes.
By 2017, as we signed our second contract with the brand, HOKA was making major waves. The company was being run by Wendy Yang, the first female president of a major running shoe brand. They were expanding worldwide, and sales were booming. In 2018 and 2019, NAZ Elite had back-to-back monster years, with Stephanie Bruce and Aliphine Tuliamuk each winning two national titles, Kellyn Taylor becoming the seventh-fastest American marathoner ever and Scott Fauble running a 2:09:09 at the Boston Marathon. Meanwhile, HOKA had exploded, topping $200 million in annual sales for the first time.
No year, however, better exemplifies the parallel trajectory between HOKA and NAZ Elite than 2020. HOKA’s sales continued to soar and NAZ Elite had our signature performance thus far -- the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, where Aliphine won in dramatic fashion, becoming our first Olympian. Since that time, despite all of the uncertainty in the world, HOKA has done a whole lot more than just sell shoes, taking a firm public stance on social justice and donating $500,000 across a variety of organizations fighting for equality in this country.
NAZ Elite has continued to innovate -- hosting two safe, controlled track meets that produced high-level performances broadcast to fans all over the globe. The new contract between HOKA and NAZ Elite is also full of innovation: from a dramatic increase in funding, to covering athlete health insurance, to a clause that guarantees athletes will not suffer a reduction in salary if they choose to start a family, this revolutionary contract will allow HOKA NAZ Elite to compete with any team in the world.
The one personal guarantee I will make is this: HOKA NAZ Elite is going to proudly represent Flagstaff in all that we do. Thanks for letting us be your hometown team.
Ben Rosario is coach/president of HOKA NAZ Elite (www.nazelite.com).
