Please lift a glass this week and toast the longevity of High Country Running. This little venture turned 14 years old on May 10!

The idea that readers would appreciate a regular running column in the Arizona Daily Sun was born in 2009. Our first column was about the Flagstaff Running Series (back then, the “Flagstaff Summer Running Series” was already in its fifth year).

Guess who wrote that? If you said “Neil Weintraub,” you get a free pair of socks (with your registration in this year’s series; search for “Flagstaff Run Series” on RunSignUp.com).

In March 2023, Neil wrote his hundredth High Country Running column. That’s a huge milestone. Congratulations and thank you, Neil!

Neil obviously loves this column. He said, “I think what makes High Country Running so special is the diversity of voices who have kept the column fresh and lively over its 14 years!"

In his columns, Neil usually shares the latest racing news, but occasionally he pens something more personal. One of my favorites was published July 2, 2022. It’s called “The joy of failure and the pride in trying.”

The only person who has written more of these columns than Neil is Myles Schrag. Myles coordinated the column from 2013 to 2018 and has written 122 columns so far, by my unofficial count.

True to his training as a journalist, Myles covers the local running scene in columns like this one, about the mural in Run Flagstaff (still a highlight of any trip to our wonderful local running store).

Before Myles, Karen London was the founding coordinating editor of this column. She served until 2013.

“I love how High Country Running has had contributors who are kids and octogenarians, new runners and world-class athletes, sprinters and ultra runners,” she told me. “It’s for everyone in our running community to share. And many non-runners love it, too, giving them a peek into the running vibe in Flagstaff, and pride about it as well.”

This column is written by our running community. Anyone can do it. Almost 200 different people have seen their bylines published here. But only a handful have written for all three coordinating editors. These include Janel Lanphere, Erin Strout, Steve Rhode, Neil Weintraub, Karen London, Myles Schrag and the Daily Sun’s Randy Wilson.

Randy was the managing editor who authorized this column’s launch, in fact, making him its “founding father.” Randy passed away in 2019, and we miss him.

If you want to see your name on a column, let me know! A column is a 500-word personal statement having something to do with running. It’s easy, and I’m happy to help.

High Country Running has always been a place where we share our lives as runners. If you have a news tip, column idea or some writing to share, send it in. Let’s keep this party going strong for another 14 years!