High Country Running: Happy birthday, High Country Running! Love, Mom.

Parenting and running have long been intertwined in my life.

Running has been sanity-saving from the very beginning of my parenting experience. When I was newly pregnant with my older son, I knew I wanted to keep running as late into the pregnancy as possible. A fellow runner with a new baby offered the first helpful parenting advice I received: “If you want to run during your pregnancy, make sure your doctor or midwife is a runner.” I was able to run into my eighth month with medical approval.

My sons began attending Team Altius (the precursor to Team Run Flagstaff) in 2008 before they were old enough to go to school. Walking on the field is now forbidden in order to preserve the precious Arizona grass, but back then, my sons enjoyed playing tag and wrestling on the field with the founders of our community running program, Jack Daniels and Mike Smith. These early experiences may explain why they have always felt at home on the track.

By the time they accompanied us to Team Altius, the kids had already spent many happy hours at the track while their dad (my husband, Rich Hofstetter) did his sprinting workouts. They actually learned to cross the track before they learned to cross the street. It was natural for our older son to choose to bring a track spike to preschool in honor of “S” when it was the letter of the week.