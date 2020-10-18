High Country Running: GOTR athletes are finding their Star Power

Being a Girls on the Run coach has given me many amazing experiences, and I truly believe these girls are teaching me as much as I teach them.

My name is Jade Sanders, and I’m a first-year GOTR coach. Girls on the Run is a physically active, positive youth-development program that uses volunteer coaches and an evidence-based curriculum to help girls develop self-respect and a healthy lifestyle.

My team is full of eight amazing girls in third through fifth grades who are all unique and wonderful. It’s so fun to watch the girls make connections with the material, and even more exciting to see them bond with their teammates and form friendships through our virtual practice space.