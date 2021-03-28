High Country Running: Good team culture brought the trophy home

In Flagstaff, competitive running is a huge part of the community and culture. United States track champions run these roads, elite ultra-runners grind up and down the mountains, and even Olympic medalists come here to train

Northern Arizona University's cross country team can be added to the list of incredibly gifted and ambitious athletes.

To say I, and a large part of the Flagstaff community, get excited to see them compete at nationals is an understatement. I’m a few years removed from college, but I ran with and spent many hours training and hanging around with a lot of the men on the current team. The commanding way these men won this year’s cross country championship on March 15 was incredibly impressive.

They ran for a greater cause than any one individual. You could see this in the way the top four ran as a group: none of them made any ego-driven attempts for personal glory. They were out there for one another, NAU and the City of Flagstaff. There was no selfishness in the way they competed, and that’s incredibly honorable in a country that hyper focuses on individualism.

Having four All-American runners (runners who finish in the top 40 at nationals) is difficult to pull off. NAU had four in the top 10, one of the most impressive feats in the history of NCAA cross country.