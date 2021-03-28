High Country Running: Good team culture brought the trophy home

In Flagstaff, competitive running is a huge part of the community and culture. United States track champions run these roads, elite ultra-runners grind up and down the mountains, and even Olympic medalists come here to train
Northern Arizona University's cross country team can be added to the list of incredibly gifted and ambitious athletes.
To say I, and a large part of the Flagstaff community, get excited to see them compete at nationals is an understatement. I’m a few years removed from college, but I ran with and spent many hours training and hanging around with a lot of the men on the current team. The commanding way these men won this year’s cross country championship on March 15 was incredibly impressive.
They ran for a greater cause than any one individual. You could see this in the way the top four ran as a group: none of them made any ego-driven attempts for personal glory. They were out there for one another, NAU and the City of Flagstaff. There was no selfishness in the way they competed, and that’s incredibly honorable in a country that hyper focuses on individualism.
Having four All-American runners (runners who finish in the top 40 at nationals) is difficult to pull off. NAU had four in the top 10, one of the most impressive feats in the history of NCAA cross country.
This NAU men’s team would not be where it is without head coach Mike Smith and his supporting staff Jarred Cornfield and Becca Pflugrad. Coach Smith has taken NAU from a one-time national championship team to a cross country powerhouse and four-time NCAA Division I national champion team. His emphasis on building the individual over building the athlete, and a focus on good team culture, have allowed him to get athletes to be their very best at the right time and for the right reasons.
When I ran for him, Coach Smith helped me through some of my hardest moments in college. He was always around to listen to whatever problems we were dealing with at the time. He supports each of his athletes, on and off the track or cross country course.
His assistant coaches, Jarred and Becca, are also essential to the program. They act in a supporting role by helping recruit athletes, enabling travel, assisting the team during workouts and giving moral support to athletes when they need it. Without them, the team would get nowhere.
The NAU men’s win should be a proud moment for all in Flagstaff because it’s an amazing showing of how teamwork and an incredible support system can allow individuals to nurture and express their talents.
Harvey Nelson ran for the Lumberjacks from 2014 to 2019 and was an alternate for the 2016 and 2017 national champion teams.
