High Country Running: 'Go get it'

When the race I’d been training for, the SHAPE Women's Half-Marathon in New York City, was canceled, I vowed to keep training so I could run a fast half somewhere on race day anyway.

I always like to be training for something. It gives me inspiration to run hills instead of just trotting around the neighborhood until I feel like quitting -- not that there’s anything wrong with trotting around the neighborhood!

Everything was going fine as I chased this new goal. I was sticking to the training plan, putting in miles, running well. Then I “did something” to my knee.

Every runner reading this just groaned. Because when you “do something,” it’s not severe enough to warrant diagnosis, but it’s annoying enough to cause you to think, “I shouldn’t run on that.”

If you’re me, though, you keep running. I hate letting go of a goal.

“Running on this knee is stupid, and everybody would agree it’s stupid,” I told myself. That message didn’t stop me from lacing up the shoes, so I tried again. “Your goal race was canceled. Put off your second goal until you feel better.”

No dice. I’d spend a few days “being good,” then run again, only to have the knee pull me up short.