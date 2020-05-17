High Country Running: 'Go get it'

When the race I’d been training for, the SHAPE Women's Half-Marathon in New York City, was canceled, I vowed to keep training so I could run a fast half somewhere on race day anyway.
I always like to be training for something. It gives me inspiration to run hills instead of just trotting around the neighborhood until I feel like quitting -- not that there’s anything wrong with trotting around the neighborhood!
Everything was going fine as I chased this new goal. I was sticking to the training plan, putting in miles, running well. Then I “did something” to my knee.
Every runner reading this just groaned. Because when you “do something,” it’s not severe enough to warrant diagnosis, but it’s annoying enough to cause you to think, “I shouldn’t run on that.”
If you’re me, though, you keep running. I hate letting go of a goal.
“Running on this knee is stupid, and everybody would agree it’s stupid,” I told myself. That message didn’t stop me from lacing up the shoes, so I tried again. “Your goal race was canceled. Put off your second goal until you feel better.”
No dice. I’d spend a few days “being good,” then run again, only to have the knee pull me up short.
Finally I wised up and quit running for more than two weeks. I went for short walks instead. During that time I felt zero motivation for any physical activity. It wasn’t just my running routine that evaporated. I quit strength training. I mostly quit morning yoga and evening stretching.
“I’ve lost my mojo,” I told a running friend, to which that kind person replied, “You've been on a strong path for a long, long time. I know walking is not nearly as meaningful as running — with all due respect to walking, of course. But don't let your fitness level drop too much if you can at all avoid it. Tomorrow is a new day.”
With that advice in mind, I went back to the yoga mat and free weights the next morning. Eventually my running drought ended. I returned to the road cautiously, taking it “short and slow” at first. The knee proved up well. Getting back onto forest roads felt good ... but something was still missing.
I thought of Aliphine Tuliamuk, who had a stress fracture in her femur last year. When her running drought ended, she finished 12th at the New York City Marathon just eight weeks after returning to training. Having a goal mattered to her.
New York City was where my goal race would have taken place. Aliphine and I have so much in common! Like her, I needed a goal. So I set a new one for myself; not a marathon, not even a half, but something that would still be meaningful to me.
That’s how one morning about 10 days ago, I found myself setting my toes on an invisible starting line and setting my watch.
“Go get it,” I told myself.
And I did.
Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. She welcomes your columns, tips and story ideas at runner@juliehammonds.com.
