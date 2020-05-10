High Country Running: Girls on the Run needed now more than ever

This spring, Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona started something new -- hosting our first spring Girls on the Run season in Yavapai County. Four weeks in, however, girls did not return to school after spring break due to restrictions put in place to protect people from COVID-19.
When an organization’s main goal is connection and activity, what can be done when everyone needs to stay home?
Normally, girls in grades third through eighth practice with their GOTR or Heart & Sole teams for 10 weeks, learning critical life skills from a research-based curriculum and trained coaches. The program creatively uses running and other physical activities to teach these skills right when girls begin to experience bullying and face competing narratives about their bodies.
Girls complete a community impact project, or extend their “Girl Wheel,” empowering them to positively impact their communities. Girls finish their season with a celebratory 5K run they trained for during practices, giving them a tangible experience of setting a challenging goal and following through.
The prolonged uncertainty this spring and the eventual cancellation of the in-person season were disappointing. The excitement heading into our first spring season was palpable. I was thrilled with our first coach training and amazing coaches. Plans were being made for the 5K, and we were delivering donated shoes to the girls. After careful deliberation, we made the difficult decision to go virtual. We sent “GOTR at Home” lessons to girls to do alone or with family.
Though the experience was different, the program still transformed the lives of girls. One girl, Melody, inspired by GOTR lessons and the time she spent with her team and coaches, learned how to ride her bike. She and her family participated in our virtual 5K by completing an 8-mile bike ride. I was tremendously relieved to hear from Melody’s mom how our modified program was still able to touch her girl’s life. Melody’s example shows that GOTR is more than just a running club. Four in-person weeks finishing with a virtual option encouraged a girl to learn to ride her bike and bring her whole family along on her adventure.
We don’t know how COVID-19 will affect our fall season. What we do know is that we will work hard to make sure GOTR and Heart and Sole reach as many girls as possible during these unprecedented times. Now that I’ve read Melody’s story, I know we can run a successful season under difficult circumstances. It has never been more important for a girl to have the support of her peers, to benefit from the consistent presence of a positive, affirming adult and to learn the life skills that GOTR teaches: competence, confidence, caring, connection and character plus contribution.
Now is the best time for our girls to embrace the GOTR core value to “nurture our physical, emotional and spiritual health.” Just as they did for Melody, we want these lessons to touch the lives of girls throughout northern Arizona.
Stephanie Edgerton is the council director for Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona. She is proud to note they have been serving girls in this region for 11 years.
