High Country Running: Girls on the Run needed now more than ever

Though the experience was different, the program still transformed the lives of girls. One girl, Melody, inspired by GOTR lessons and the time she spent with her team and coaches, learned how to ride her bike. She and her family participated in our virtual 5K by completing an 8-mile bike ride. I was tremendously relieved to hear from Melody’s mom how our modified program was still able to touch her girl’s life. Melody’s example shows that GOTR is more than just a running club. Four in-person weeks finishing with a virtual option encouraged a girl to learn to ride her bike and bring her whole family along on her adventure.

We don’t know how COVID-19 will affect our fall season. What we do know is that we will work hard to make sure GOTR and Heart and Sole reach as many girls as possible during these unprecedented times. Now that I’ve read Melody’s story, I know we can run a successful season under difficult circumstances. It has never been more important for a girl to have the support of her peers, to benefit from the consistent presence of a positive, affirming adult and to learn the life skills that GOTR teaches: competence, confidence, caring, connection and character plus contribution.

Now is the best time for our girls to embrace the GOTR core value to “nurture our physical, emotional and spiritual health.” Just as they did for Melody, we want these lessons to touch the lives of girls throughout northern Arizona.

Stephanie Edgerton is the council director for Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona. She is proud to note they have been serving girls in this region for 11 years. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

