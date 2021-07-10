High Country Running: Girls on the Run is back!

One of my favorite parts of being a GOTR coach is seeing girls’ confidence and belief in self increase over the 10-week program. Every practice, girls set lap goals. They see progress and results of hard work every week. I don’t know how many times girls have asked if they can run just one more lap at the end of practice to reach their goal. Of course, I can never say no, and they zip off and fly to the finish, their faces beet red, exclaiming “I did it!” It’s a gift to witness a young girl bursting with pride while recognizing her hard work.

These are the moments I can’t wait for both our girls and coaches to experience this fall. At a time when they need it most, our programming empowers girls to stand up for themselves and others, be a “standbyer” instead of a bystander, and practice empathy, inclusion and acceptance. And that’s where YOU come in.

Becoming a GOTR coach is the ultimate way to show up for girls in our community. Coaches do not need to be runners or women. Being a coach is a rewarding experience, and we promise you’ll impact the lives of girls and be reminded of the lessons we all need to hear, even as adults.