High Country Running: Girls on the Run is back!

I moved to Flagstaff and became the council director of Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona in January 2021, when the pandemic was still dictating much of our lives.
In my first few months, I “met” coaches, board members and supporters on Zoom and trained volunteers online, and GOTRNA hosted a successful season virtually. While the circumstances were not ideal, we were proud to serve 150 girls this past year thanks to our incredible coaches, who showed up for girls when it mattered most.
With COVID-19 now in the rearview mirror, we are ready to get back to the way GOTR was intended to be implemented — in person at dozens of schools and sites across northern Arizona this fall.
As a former GOTR coach for 13 seasons, I know there are certain moments during practice that can’t be replicated online. At GOTR, we stress the importance of building strong relationships with girls and fostering positive relationships between the girls.
While connections can be made online, there is nothing like running or walking laps with a girl, giving her your undivided attention and showing her you care about her and what she has to say.
Similarly, it’s incredibly rewarding to witness girls forming friendships over the course of the GOTR season, bonding over games and running laps. The positive encouragement the girls give each other is heartwarming and a reminder of the power of teamwork and positive relationships.
One of my favorite parts of being a GOTR coach is seeing girls’ confidence and belief in self increase over the 10-week program. Every practice, girls set lap goals. They see progress and results of hard work every week. I don’t know how many times girls have asked if they can run just one more lap at the end of practice to reach their goal. Of course, I can never say no, and they zip off and fly to the finish, their faces beet red, exclaiming “I did it!” It’s a gift to witness a young girl bursting with pride while recognizing her hard work.
These are the moments I can’t wait for both our girls and coaches to experience this fall. At a time when they need it most, our programming empowers girls to stand up for themselves and others, be a “standbyer” instead of a bystander, and practice empathy, inclusion and acceptance. And that’s where YOU come in.
Becoming a GOTR coach is the ultimate way to show up for girls in our community. Coaches do not need to be runners or women. Being a coach is a rewarding experience, and we promise you’ll impact the lives of girls and be reminded of the lessons we all need to hear, even as adults.
We’re dedicated to training volunteers to understand social context, create positive inclusive environments and build genuine relationships. We strive for our volunteers to represent the diverse and vibrant communities we work with, and we strongly encourage applications from all backgrounds, ages and abilities.
If you’re interested in joining us in empowering girls this fall, or think GOTR would be a good fit for your school, learn more at gotrna.org or reach out to us at info@gotrna.org.
Kelly Teeselink is the council director of Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona and an avid trail runner.
Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) is coordinating editor for High Country Running. She invites submissions on any aspect of the local running scene.