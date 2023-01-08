HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: Get your virtual kicks on Route 66

Flagstaff, Arizona, don’t forget Winona … get your kicks on Route 66. If you don’t have Bobby Troup’s lyrics in your head right now, I promise that by the end of this column you will.

Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association (NATRA) has again created a free virtual challenge for the new year. After completing the Appalachian Trail in 2021 and 2022, we’re taking on the Mother Road’s 2,448 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica.

In northern Arizona, two of our favorite Saturday group runs occur on abandoned Route 66 stretches between Williams and Ash Fork. The Kaibab National Forest converted these back roads into outstanding hiking, running and biking trails in the late 1980s.

My former Forest Service boss and mentor Teri Cleeland is participating in this virtual challenge from Tallahassee, Florida. I asked her why she felt it was important to nominate these segments of abandoned Route 66 to the National Register of Historic Places and then develop them as recreational routes.

She explained, “These are two of the most beautiful and intact early stretches of historic Route 66. The vast landscape is broken only by today’s Interstate 40 buzzing by. You can really feel transported to the sides of the 1920s or 1930s vagabonds who passed by here. Historic places are meant to be enjoyed by all!”

Closer to home, one of the finest sections of the Flagstaff Urban Trails System parallels Route 66. The Run Flagstaff store at 204 Historic Route 66 welcomes runners of all abilities to join them for a short outing on this section, Thursdays at 6:15 p.m.

With regards to our virtual event, Rebecca Crockford, 70, of Hutchinson, Kansas, says, “The initial virtual challenge of the Appalachian Trail lured me in, as I felt this might be the only way to fulfill a dream of my younger days!”

Barbara Peitzmeier of Bloomfield, Nebraska, says, “I’m 80 years old, and it takes more than a cup of coffee to get me going. This does it! I do it ‘in real life’ (IRL) with my granddaughter (and great-granddaughters), and virtually when we can’t.”

Cathy Rivas Carballo, 66, of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, notes, “The virtual hike has prompted me to challenge myself to walk and document daily. I felt such a sense of pride in documenting 800 miles last year! Diabetes and other health conditions are huge in my family, so I want to be healthier. “

Don Tapken, 76, of Monticello, Iowa, says, “Having not done an actual race for a couple of years now, this helps keep me accountable. I also know I will never get to Route 66, and this is a great way to experience it.”

Join our Route 66 challenge by registering individually or as a team of up to six members. You can walk, run, hike, ski, swim or even crawl west on the highway that’s the best, so get your kicks on Route 66 by registering for free at runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Flagstaff/kicksonroute66.