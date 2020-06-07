High Country Running: Friends who are there when it counts

The Divas told me about this race called the Soulstice Mountain Trail Run. They insisted I could enter the noncompetitive category and run/walk. By finishing, I would become at 77 the oldest woman to complete the long course. Setting a record just by being old seemed like a fun thing to attempt. Holly Button volunteered to walk with me, and Liz Brauer and I practiced the course. Its beauty was enough to inspire me to participate in the race.

Race day arrived. I was excited and anxious. I didn't want to let my new friends down. I knew how long it had taken me to run a half marathon in Dallas. Even though this race was a shorter distance, altitude and terrain would make me much slower. Soon, I began to relax and enjoy our time on the trail. Being slow, I could encourage all those who passed me and take in the beauty of the changing fall colors.

Because Holly and I were in the “mellow” lane, I didn’t expect anyone to be at the finish line. That’s where I got the biggest surprise of the day. Many of my Diva friends and others were waiting for me. They’ll never know how much that meant to me.

I was happy to complete the long course and set the record, but it was the awareness that I had found another group of wonderful, accepting friends and was becoming part of the community that was most important. For those reasons, I will keep running for as long as I can.

Now 79, Marilaine Jones has run seven half marathons and numerous shorter races, including a 12K in January 2020. Besides running, she enjoys camping, hiking and playing the piano.

