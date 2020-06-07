High Country Running: Friends who are there when it counts

As someone who started running later in life, I have learned many things about myself. First, I didn’t think it would be possible for me to ever run a 5K.Five years ago when I was living in Dallas, I decided to add a walking group to my daily routine of walking alone. The Dallas Running Club website offered one. It turned out there was no walking group, but a “Couch to 5K” group was starting. I decided to give it a try, and so my running adventures began.
Wonderful friendships sprouted, and together we finished that first 5K. I realized I felt better and stronger than ever. It became important to set goals and challenges for myself to continue with this newfound activity. Nearly a year later, most of us in that group finished our first half marathon.
Two years ago, I moved to Flagstaff and found the Flagstaff Trail Divas and Team Run Flagstaff. These groups welcomed me and helped me feel part of a community. I quickly learned that running at sea level is very different from running at 7,000 feet! Mountain trails and city streets aren't the same. I had never run very fast, but now, fast wasn’t even an option. Breathing and staying upright became my goals.
I learned that running is not just about speed. The friendships formed, and being outdoors and part of an active lifestyle are also important aspects of running. Accepting limitations and acknowledging strengths are continual challenges running offers me.
The Divas told me about this race called the Soulstice Mountain Trail Run. They insisted I could enter the noncompetitive category and run/walk. By finishing, I would become at 77 the oldest woman to complete the long course. Setting a record just by being old seemed like a fun thing to attempt. Holly Button volunteered to walk with me, and Liz Brauer and I practiced the course. Its beauty was enough to inspire me to participate in the race.
Race day arrived. I was excited and anxious. I didn't want to let my new friends down. I knew how long it had taken me to run a half marathon in Dallas. Even though this race was a shorter distance, altitude and terrain would make me much slower. Soon, I began to relax and enjoy our time on the trail. Being slow, I could encourage all those who passed me and take in the beauty of the changing fall colors.
Because Holly and I were in the “mellow” lane, I didn’t expect anyone to be at the finish line. That’s where I got the biggest surprise of the day. Many of my Diva friends and others were waiting for me. They’ll never know how much that meant to me.
I was happy to complete the long course and set the record, but it was the awareness that I had found another group of wonderful, accepting friends and was becoming part of the community that was most important. For those reasons, I will keep running for as long as I can.
Now 79, Marilaine Jones has run seven half marathons and numerous shorter races, including a 12K in January 2020. Besides running, she enjoys camping, hiking and playing the piano.
