Back in October, I wrote a High Country Running column saying goodbye to Stephanie Bruce, the professional runner, as she approached what was meant to be the final race of her career. After a difficult 2021, during which her mother passed away and she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, Steph announced that she would retire at the end of 2022.

But things don’t always go as planned. As the grief she felt over her mother’s passing began to slowly fade, and after doctors assured her that she need not retire because of her heart, Steph began to run better.

She finished 12th at the Boston Marathon in April 2022 in the second-fastest time of her career. In August, she won her first senior international title, earning top honors in the 10K at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships. A month later, she captured her third national title -- winning the USA Track and Field Road 10K Championships.

As the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon approached, Steph began having doubts about the whole retirement thing. But she worried how people would feel if she changed her mind. On one hand, she was training and racing as well as she ever had, but on the other hand, she had been so public about this being her last year.

Two days after finishing 13th in New York, her mind was made up again. She was not going to retire.

In the book, Steph and I wrote about her final season (which turned out not to be her final season).

“I was just dealing with a lot at the end of the year [2021]. And I thought that I had to have a ‘This is what I’m doing.’ And then I got to a point where actually it’s OK if I change my mind, and I don’t have to apologize for changing my mind," Bruce said.

That book, called “Follow Your Heart -- The Story of Stephanie Bruce’s Not-So-Final Season,” was released last month, and it has been a blast to go around and meet Steph’s fans while selling it. As we sold the book at the Boston and Big Sur marathons, countless fans came up to thank Steph for her honesty and her inspirational social media posts, and for being a voice for runner moms everywhere.

I asked Steph what those interactions have meant to her and how she sees the next chapter of her story unfolding.

“The last few weeks have felt like we’re living the book all over again. And I believe that’s the theme behind the book; taking fans along for the ride I’m experiencing. As far as how things are going to unfold: I guess I would say I don’t know yet. I’m all about letting people in before I know what the outcome is going to be. Because that feels like real life," she said.

And that’s Steph for you. She’s as real as it gets.