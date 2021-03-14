High Country Running: Flying the virtual flag

Another unique pandemic running event will occur Monday, March 15, 2021. The NAU men’s and women’s cross country teams will toe the starting line at the NCAA cross country national championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Frequent readers of this column will remember that as a fan of the NAU cross country team, I have traveled to the past four national championship meets. I will be unable to do so this year.
For any sport during the pandemic, having a national championship is a remarkable event. Cross country is traditionally a fall sport, with the national meet always occurring the Saturday before Thanksgiving. The 2020 event was delayed to this year with the hope and eventual realization of an in-person race.
Each team was limited in the number of races they could run and use to qualify for the national championship. NAU ran an October race in Oklahoma on the national championship course, two February races in Las Vegas, then the Big Sky Conference championship in Utah.
The NAU men finished a close second at the Big Sky meet and enter the national championship seeded as the No. 2 team in the country. The women repeated their conference championship and enter the national meet seeded ninth. The men are looking for their fifth podium finish in a row and the women are looking to improve upon their successful 14th-place finish in 2019.
When NAU entered the 2016 national championship meet as the favorite, I was able to pair a Midwestern family trip with a stop in Terre Haute, Indiana. As is tradition for big cross country meets, I acquired a large NAU flag from the athletic department. I got a flag pole in Indianapolis on arrival and proceeded to run around the course during the meet, flying the flag with our national championship team.
Although the flag changes from year to year, it has made a regular appearance at each subsequent annual championship. Most years, it is the largest and most frequently photographed flag on the course, even when it was completely soaked during its repeat visit to a rainy and snowy Terre Haute in 2019.
I encourage everyone in Flagstaff and NAU cross country fans everywhere to wave their “virtual” NAU flag tomorrow to help the teams bring home another podium finish.
Unfortunately, NAU is unable to host a viewing event this year, so you can tune in live starting at 9:30 Arizona time on ESPNU or the ESPN app. The women’s race begins at 9:50 and the men’s race at 10:40.
Go Jacks! And, plan now to join me in flying a flag in person over Tallahassee, Florida, on Nov. 20, 2021.
