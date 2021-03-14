High Country Running: Flying the virtual flag

When NAU entered the 2016 national championship meet as the favorite, I was able to pair a Midwestern family trip with a stop in Terre Haute, Indiana. As is tradition for big cross country meets, I acquired a large NAU flag from the athletic department. I got a flag pole in Indianapolis on arrival and proceeded to run around the course during the meet, flying the flag with our national championship team.

Although the flag changes from year to year, it has made a regular appearance at each subsequent annual championship. Most years, it is the largest and most frequently photographed flag on the course, even when it was completely soaked during its repeat visit to a rainy and snowy Terre Haute in 2019.

I encourage everyone in Flagstaff and NAU cross country fans everywhere to wave their “virtual” NAU flag tomorrow to help the teams bring home another podium finish.

Unfortunately, NAU is unable to host a viewing event this year, so you can tune in live starting at 9:30 Arizona time on ESPNU or the ESPN app. The women’s race begins at 9:50 and the men’s race at 10:40.

Go Jacks! And, plan now to join me in flying a flag in person over Tallahassee, Florida, on Nov. 20, 2021.

When not running the trails of northern Arizona, Abe Springer is finding springs as a professor of hydrogeology and ecohydrology in the School of Earth and Sustainability at NAU. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

