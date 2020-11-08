High Country Running: Flexibility is key to running the Arizona Trail

Like many runners, though, Larry does not give up. While his shin healed, he reframed his challenge. The new goal was running the trail south to north in segments. He returned to the trail Oct. 1, picking up right where he left off at the Picket Post Trailhead. On Day 2, he ran a 30-miler with fellow Game and Fish officer Jesse Baker through the Superstition Wilderness. It was 105 degrees.

“I drank 5 liters of water and lots of electrolytes, but the heat was too much,” he said. “I cramped all the way from my toes to my abs, and my hands looked like this.” He cheerfully twisted his fingers into claws to demonstrate. “When we got out of the wilderness, basically all I could do was curl up in a ball by the side of the road and wait for the ambulance.”

After his visit to the Payson hospital and three liters of IV fluids, he was a new man.

The Arizona Trail was once again calling on Larry to be flexible. Given the heat, he took Oct. 3 off. The team moved north to Pine Trailhead on the Mogollon Rim. Over the next week, Larry ran 250 miles, finishing just east of Tusayan before he had to go back to work.

He remains both cheerful and philosophical about the challenges.