High Country Running: Flagstaff’s very own Imogene

The Imogene Pass Run is a virtual race this year, which gives Flagstaff a unique opportunity to host our very own 17.1-mile challenge right here in the San Francisco Peaks.
How will it work? Flagstaffians (and anyone else) can sign up at Runsignup. For $60, you get this year’s race swag and help fund programs for youth athletics in southwestern Colorado, home of the IPR. Inside tip: the first 1,500 to register get priority entry into the 2021 event. I’m just speculating, but maybe that means no 5 a.m. alarm on June 1 next year!
Soon, Imogene entrants will get an email from race director John Jett, inviting us to pick the course we want to run from a list of official courses. It looks like Flagstaff will have two.
The Flagstaff Trail Divas are creating a course that starts and ends at the Snowbowl parking lot (right at the Humphreys trailhead sign) and goes up Humphreys Peak trail to the saddle, then east and down the Weatherford Trail to the Kachina Trail and back up. It’s a little longer than the IPR, but you can use the RaceJoy app or stop your watch at 17.1 miles for your official time and then just keep running until you reach your car, if you wish.
Another course will start at the Sunset Trailhead and go up Weatherford, west and north to Humphreys Peak, then down to the Snowbowl parking lot. This course is much like the Imogene Pass Run in profile (long uphill, short downhill), but unlike the Trail Divas course, it starts and ends in different places.
That’s what the Imogene course does, following its tough route from Ouray to Telluride. Unlike the official race, there won’t be buses here, and in this socially distanced year, ride-sharing with strangers is a bad idea. Still, since registrants can “compete” in Imogene this year during a week-long window (September 4–12), if you choose to tackle this tougher course, you’ll find a way home.
There will probably be other unofficial courses in the area, and you can also create your own simply by registering for the race and running your 17.1 miles wherever you’d like, on road or off. But having these official Flagstaff courses makes this year’s virtual Imogene more like a race, since you and others who choose that course will all be covering the same trails.
And guess what? As a special bonus for Flagstaff’s virtual Imogene runners, Soulstice Publishing is giving away copies of our town’s celebration of Imogene, “To Imogene, a Flagstaff Love Letter,” specifically to people who turn in excellent and/or inspiring performances on local courses. We’ll also have special 17.1-mile stickers proclaiming “Flagstaff the Running Nation” (John Jett’s nickname for us).
Flagstaff always sends more runners to Imogene Pass each year than any other town, including any town in Colorado. Don’t let 2020 be the year that changes! Get registered, choose one of the official routes or set up your own course, and head for the high country and our very own Flagstaff virtual Imogene.
Julie Hammonds is coordinating editor of High Country Running and co-editor, with Myles Schrag, of “To Imogene, a Flagstaff Love Letter,” available at Soulstice Publishing.
