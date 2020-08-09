High Country Running: Flagstaff’s very own Imogene

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Imogene Pass Run is a virtual race this year, which gives Flagstaff a unique opportunity to host our very own 17.1-mile challenge right here in the San Francisco Peaks.

How will it work? Flagstaffians (and anyone else) can sign up at Runsignup. For $60, you get this year’s race swag and help fund programs for youth athletics in southwestern Colorado, home of the IPR. Inside tip: the first 1,500 to register get priority entry into the 2021 event. I’m just speculating, but maybe that means no 5 a.m. alarm on June 1 next year!

Soon, Imogene entrants will get an email from race director John Jett, inviting us to pick the course we want to run from a list of official courses. It looks like Flagstaff will have two.

The Flagstaff Trail Divas are creating a course that starts and ends at the Snowbowl parking lot (right at the Humphreys trailhead sign) and goes up Humphreys Peak trail to the saddle, then east and down the Weatherford Trail to the Kachina Trail and back up. It’s a little longer than the IPR, but you can use the RaceJoy app or stop your watch at 17.1 miles for your official time and then just keep running until you reach your car, if you wish.