HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: Flagstaff runners make NYC their own

On the Tuesday before last Sunday’s New York City Marathon, I stood at its iconic 26.2-mile mark in Central Park, fondly remembering my six magical finishes, where mom always awaited me. It was my last morning in the city, after attending my 40th high school reunion. I knew I’d soon be watching the race at home.

ESPN2’s Flagstaff-infused coverage began with Stephanie Bruce’s beautiful interview about her forthcoming retirement. Later, a piece explored how this would be Abdi Abdirahman's final New York City Marathon appearance as an elite runner. As the women’s race neared its thrilling conclusion, announcers mentioned that champion Sharon Lokedi trained in Flagstaff ahead of this, her first marathon.

Remarkably, four Flagstaff-based runners finished in the top 20 overall: Suguru Osako (fifth), Matt Baxter (12th), Matt Llano (14th) and women’s champion Lokedi (19th). Flagstaff women landed three in the top 20 women’s spots, with winner Lokedi followed by Aliphine Tuliamuk (seventh) and Stephanie Bruce (13th).

Soulstice Mountain Trail Run champion and 2021 Olympian Rachel Smith was an honoree in the lead car of the women’s race.

Rachel told me, “Feeling the crowd’s energy through all five boroughs (NYC really knows how to turn up!) and seeing my friend Sharon win the race in her debut marathon — just incredible!”

On Instagram, she posted, “I’m very much dreaming of the day I get to line up out there!”

Flagstaff hydrologist Robert Tusso (2017 NYC Marathon 2:47:39 PR) said after his third finish, “An injury kept me from training to run a personal record, so I ran along with my sister as she attempted her first marathon. Even though it took us almost five hours, it was by far the most fun marathon I've ever done; I almost didn't want it to end.”

After receiving her fourth New York City Marathon medal, Kaibab Veterinary Clinic’s Dr. Monet Martin vowed she would never run another. However, when walking around the city in her finisher’s cape and being treated like a hero, Monet ran into actor Mark (The Hulk) Ruffalo and his wife in a smoothie shop. Both gave her warm kudos. She is now ready to register for her fifth, telling me, “New York fuels my marathon madness like no other place.”

On his wildly popular and awe-inspiring Instagram page (@tommy_rivs), Tommy Rivers Puzey posted: “New York City, I love you. Thank you for beating me down and building me up in that special way that only you can. Today was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done. It was hard. Really, really hard, but it was the first time since I woke up two years ago [from a coma], that I finally started to feel like a runner again.”

As these hearty Flagstaff runners awoke last Sunday in the “city that never sleeps,” they proved they were kings of the hills -- and in Sharon Lokedi’s case, top of the heap -- and since they made it there, quite frankly they could make it anywhere.