HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: Flag flies over a tiebreaker

Regular readers might remember my annual first-person accounts from the NCAA cross country national championships. I have attended five of the past seven while flying the NAU flag.

I unexpectedly missed the races last year, but my NAU flag was still packed and ready to fly over the Greiner Family course in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

This year, I’ve been on a lecture tour for a professional geological society. A friend and colleague at Oklahoma State University graciously invited me to lecture in Stillwater, hosted me in his home, and gave me a spectacular tour of the unique springs and other water features of southeastern Oklahoma.

Most importantly, my host also provided a pole and engineered some attachments that would help the NAU flag withstand Oklahoma winds.

We visited the course early on a 20-degree morning. Because everyone was bundled up and hard to recognize, the flag made it much easier to attract, meet, and greet NAU friends, family and alumni. We met a couple who ran for NAU when Ron Mann was coach, recent All-American team members, parents of current team members and coaches, fans of NAU and some of their star runners, and friends of Flagstaff and its running community.

When the gun sounded, we trotted the flag out across the woods and prairies and only caught it on one thorny tree. The course, constructed in 2019, is spectator-friendly. Lack of recent rain or snow made the Bermuda grass turf excellent for both runners and spectators. Recently placed fences and carefully mowed paths provide easy and quick access across the prairie, and we frequently got up close to the runners.

By Flagstaff standards, the grades were gentle (no mountains). A well-designed finish was slightly downhill through an arch held up by brick pillars. A hill adjacent to the entire finish area with a giant TV screen and real-time scoreboard provides excellent viewing and information for fans. The addition of drones with video cameras provided unique and interesting perspectives of the course from the air.

Although the women’s race (6K) is shorter than the men’s (10K), providing fewer opportunities to cheer the runners, it did not diminish the crowd’s enthusiasm and excitement. The NAU women turned in a great race and claimed the best team finish in years.

The men’s race was like two races. Nico Young and Drew Bosley competed in a three-person race with Stanford’s Charles Hicks out front, and the rest of the team competed in the chase pack. While I stood at the finish area and watched the scoreboard, I heard confused cheers by fans of NAU and OSU as team total scores were updated and changed.

After the race was over we took the flag behind the finish line where the NAU team had gathered. That’s when we learned of the tiebreaker and a protest to the finish. That being settled, the NAU men hoisted the trophy — then lowered it when they heard there was a second protest. Back and forth it went.

Ultimately, the official result of the first-ever tiebreaker at the national meet went NAU’s way. While media interviewed the team and coach Mike Smith, four recent NAU All-Americans photobombed the cameras and proceeded to garner their own interview, extolling the joys of running in Flagstaff and for NAU.

Plan now to bring an NAU flag to Charlottesville, Virginia, on Nov. 18, 2023. We’ll cheer the men for their seventh national championship in eight years, and the women for their first team championship. I guarantee you will make a lot of new friends of NAU and of high country running!