High Country Running: Finding connection in the Copper Canyons

Sunday was our race day. I was in the 42K, with our start 30 minutes after the 80K. The course is set up with Urique in the center, and all runners do out-and-backs to surrounding towns. The result is that throughout the entire race, you wind up passing runners coming in or going out. Yips and shouts of “¡ánimo!” and “¡bien hecho!” abound, with the occasional “¡chócola!” for a high five.

The energy was simply electric. I didn’t have to be a fluent Spanish speaker to understand the love and excitement that transpired between us.

Days before the race, we visited a Tarahumara school. When the littlest of the children approached us, we were instructed to greet them with “Kuira ba,” which means “We are one” in Rarumari. The children were initially quite shy of us.

When a basketball came out, suddenly walls came down; we played and laughed, language be damned! Our core selves inferred a different communication; the act of interaction, the intention, and the passion of our play was our vocabulary. Our souls understand this language, and I saw this duplicated on the running trail and in many other experiences that week. When we gather for a purpose, when we run and play with reckless abandon, we are one.

Koren Brown is a Flagstaff mom and a fitness guru whose work as a fascia stretch therapist at Mountain Medicine Integrative Wellness and as a coordinator for the Healthy Kids Running Series inspires her to live a life of adventure to motivate and inspire others. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

