High Country Running: Everyone who runs Boston has a story

Tomorrow is the Boston Marathon, one of the world’s best-known running events.

That it’s tough to get into is part of the Boston allure. Participants have to run a fast time for their age group in a qualifying race, but even making the qualifying time does not guarantee entry.

Everyone who runs the Boston Marathon has a story. I reached out to high country runner Anna McClaugherty, who is making her Boston debut tomorrow, to ask about hers.

Anna ran her first marathon (a fast three hours, seven minutes) while still in college. Then, she put aside her running career to deal with an eating disorder.

“I needed to get healthy and ground myself before I could dedicate time to training,” she told me. “I returned to marathoning in 2016, and just kept on grinding!”

Her first ultramarathon changed Anna as a runner.

“Vermont 100K was a huge confidence boost for me. I trusted myself and knew I had a lot more in me. I could handle bigger mileage, more doubles (I love doubles!), more intense workouts, and so I felt ready in a way I hadn't before.”

Anna qualified for Boston at Wineglass Marathon in 2019. Her road to the Boston Marathon starting line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, seemed clear.

Then, while crossing a Flagstaff street during a morning run in April 2020, Anna was hit by a car. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and broken bones.

As I wrote in a column in January 2021, Anna was new to town, the pandemic was raging, and she had significant injuries to overcome. Still, when she was able to move again, she began getting back in shape, with Boston as her “gold medal” goal. I asked how she did it.

“My resiliency and motivation come from the people around me,” she said. “My fiancé, Robby, my family, my running community. They each help me keep the fun and adventure in this sport that is my life passion.”

When Anna runs the Boston Marathon tomorrow, she says she will be a different runner than the one she was before the accident.

“I don't have the speed I had in 2019 ... but I am stronger than I have ever been.”

What will running 26.2 miles signify to a person who has already overcome numerous challenges?

“It means achieving a lifetime goal. Overcoming adversity. Working at something until you achieve the goal. Never ever, ever, ever, ever giving up. Trusting in myself.”

Talking with Anna inspired me to think about all the Boston runners who will start the race tomorrow. From the elite speedsters up front to the many for whom crossing this finish line is the culmination of a running career, everyone who runs Boston has a story.

Here’s how Anna tells hers: “Surround yourself with good people who lift you up and believe in you, and it’s not too hard to stay motivated.”

Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) missed a chance to cheer on the Boston runners when she lived in Massachusetts in 1985. She hopes for another opportunity.

