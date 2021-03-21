High Country Running: Early Flagstaff women runners by the numbers

Noticing a local runner on the neighborhood streets and FUTS trails is as normal as taking a reflexive glance at our mountain and forests. Runners of all ages and genders are part of the Flagstaff urban scene.
That hasn’t always been the case, particularly for women. Whether the result of Title IX or second-wave feminism in the 1970s and 1980s, the gender of folks running on the roads, sidewalks and urban trails here has trended from male dominance to female parity.
Despite being in the minority 40 years ago, Flagstaff’s women runners had an essential impact as trendsetters.
With apologies to those not mentioned, here are some random names from lists of race participants during the 1980s: Sophia Nunez, the Hildebrands, Cathy Willis, Mary McKell, Cynthia Sjoberg, Mary Reeves, Cecilia Owen, Fay Valdo, Linda Jenkins (Sherman), Carman Sanchez, Molly Carder (Munger), Elizabeth Franz, Anita Woods, Alice Yazzie, Susan Kieffer, Alice Reed, Lena Mann and Maureen Avery (Meyer).
Their names may no longer be as familiar within today’s running community, although some are well known in the Flagstaff community at large.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Marathon, the forerunner of today’s well-known half marathon, was inaugurated in 1978. Basically a cross country race over little-used dirt roads from Fort Tuthill to Lake Mary and back, the race attracted 67 competitors. It was an exception to the usual 5K and 10K runs of the day. To many of us it was a new, daunting adventure, taking on such a long run over rough terrain at 7,000 feet elevation. Six women, 9% of the entrants, took on the challenge and finished the race. Susan Keiffer was the top female runner.
The paucity of women runners back in 1980 is illustrated in the statistics of two races: the Fort Tuthill Ten-Miler and the Fort Tuthill 10K. These were part of a summer series organized by the newly formed Flagstaff Road and Track Club, FRATC. The series included races individually organized by locals in Winslow and Williams, as well as Flagstaff.
Venturing the Ten-Miler were 78 men and 16 women, as documented in a handwritten list. The 10K featured 137 men and 31 women participants, a large number in those days. About 17% of the runners in each race were women. Their ages ranged only from the early 20s to the late 30s, so different from today’s runs where children, parents and grandparents can be running in the same race.
Thanks to Neil Weintraub’s systematic record-keeping for the Flagstaff Summer Series, we can compare the dramatic difference between the 1980 women entrants and the average from 2014 to 2019. Forty years later, participation by women had grown from 17% to 55%, a 300% increase!
I think it’s safe to say that with elite runners making Flagstaff their training site, our high schools turning out championship teams, Northern Arizona University's national draw and our great outdoors and extraordinary trail systems, women runners will never be a minority in Flagstaff again.
Since arriving in Flagstaff in 1969, Nat White has logged more than 30,000 miles, running these environs for the love of the great outdoors. In honor of Women’s History Month, White has been delving into early records of Flagstaff races.
