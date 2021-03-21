High Country Running: Early Flagstaff women runners by the numbers

The paucity of women runners back in 1980 is illustrated in the statistics of two races: the Fort Tuthill Ten-Miler and the Fort Tuthill 10K. These were part of a summer series organized by the newly formed Flagstaff Road and Track Club, FRATC. The series included races individually organized by locals in Winslow and Williams, as well as Flagstaff.

Venturing the Ten-Miler were 78 men and 16 women, as documented in a handwritten list. The 10K featured 137 men and 31 women participants, a large number in those days. About 17% of the runners in each race were women. Their ages ranged only from the early 20s to the late 30s, so different from today’s runs where children, parents and grandparents can be running in the same race.

Thanks to Neil Weintraub’s systematic record-keeping for the Flagstaff Summer Series, we can compare the dramatic difference between the 1980 women entrants and the average from 2014 to 2019. Forty years later, participation by women had grown from 17% to 55%, a 300% increase!

I think it’s safe to say that with elite runners making Flagstaff their training site, our high schools turning out championship teams, Northern Arizona University's national draw and our great outdoors and extraordinary trail systems, women runners will never be a minority in Flagstaff again.

Since arriving in Flagstaff in 1969, Nat White has logged more than 30,000 miles, running these environs for the love of the great outdoors. In honor of Women’s History Month, White has been delving into early records of Flagstaff races. Send your running stories to Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) to see your name on a future column.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0