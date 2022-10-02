HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: Don’t own slow

I was in shape for this year’s Whiskey Basin Half Marathon, and my goal was to push myself across the entire distance. I went out hard, determined to finish the same way.

Aravaipa Running had rerouted several of that day’s events due to a fire in nearby Prescott National Forest. As a result, there were hordes of runners sharing one singletrack trail. I spent the first 3 miles passing 10K walkers and mellow marathoners.

It can be a delicate negotiation. I sometimes have to force myself to pass, knowing the other runners are out to do their best, just like me. What if I hurt someone’s morale? I aim to pass politely, calling out “on your left” well beforehand. I try to speak loudly without sounding rude. It can be hard.

The day was hot, and I was pushing myself. Passing got old. I stopped worrying so much about how other people felt. Occasionally, when I said “on your left,” someone wouldn’t step to the right. Those people, I didn’t mind passing.

Across the rocky, gorgeous middle third of the course, I played hopscotch with two women whose ages added together might barely equal mine. I passed them; they passed me. That was fine.

We were miraculously staying upright through a landscape seemingly designed as a trip hazard. More power to the woman who could sustain a good pace in the Granite Dells.

On the final third of the course, the sun was searing and my legs had lost their juice. I caught up to a clump of other runners. I was tired of passing. Their pace was mellow. I could do mellow.

Then heard a voice in my head. My inner coach said, “Don’t own slow.”

What did that mean? I decided it meant I would not mindlessly take their pace as my own. I came here to push hard. What did I expect? That pushing hard would be easy?

Jazzed by my new mantra, I called out, “On your left.” Once again I was owning my own pace and my own race.

“Don’t own slow” carried me up a long hill in the final two miles. And with the finish line in sight, when another runner came pounding up behind me, the pace I owned was a sprint.

My next half marathon was leisurely, by intention. I proudly owned slow that day. Whatever mindset you choose is fine. Just own your own, and not another’s. If you can, to the extent you can, don’t let another person’s energy mindlessly dictate yours.

My friend George Breed captured this idea with his trademark light touch: “I do not let the upsetness of others produce upsetness in me.”

What mindset will you own today?