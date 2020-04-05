High Country Running: Doing COVID-19 the Diva way

Tina, another of our ultrarunners, said she’s “lost some mojo with fitness and running,” but found a bright side in the fact that last weekend, her family finally unpacked boxes left untouched since they moved more than a year ago. Liz said she was “doing some artistic cleaning when inspired,” explaining “my muse seems to be cat hair.”

People like me who already work from home reported that our daily routines haven’t changed much -- which should maybe make us look at our daily routines with a side eye if quarantine feels like “same old, same old.”

For other families, the new normal feels anything but. Kids in school elsewhere have come home, and kids who were in school here are now home for the duration. That changes life in profound ways for many.

Parents or not, some Divas reported feeling understandably stressed and anxious. We all worry about those who work in essential services such as health care and the food supply, and about friends and family near and far who have fallen ill or are particularly susceptible to this virus.

But like everyone else in these strange times, the Divas are grateful for what we have, supportive of each other and looking for ways to turn lemons into lemonade. Elise spoke for many when she said, “I feel so lucky to live somewhere where we can get outside so easily.” Even now, or maybe especially now, northern Arizona is a joy-giving place to be.

Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. She welcomes your columns, tips and story ideas at runner@juliehammonds.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0