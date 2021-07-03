High Country Running: Do you know Abdi?

I think I was the only person in Flagstaff who had not met Abdi Abdirahman when we saw each other at Thorpe Park.
It was June 2020. I had talked to him on the phone, asking for a testimonial for “Chasing Excellence,” an award-winning biography by Pat Melgares on legendary coach Joe Vigil.
He had provided it, and added that he wanted to tell his life story.
I and dozens of other Flagstaff fans at Lumberyard Brewing Company had watched him run a smart race at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials just two weeks before the world shut down due to COVID-19. That performance secured his spot on a fifth Olympic team -- making him the only American distance runner to ever accomplish that feat.
I knew immediately that his story was book-worthy, and I wanted to help him write it. His reputation as a friendly, ultra-positive personality preceded him. He lives up to it every time I get to talk to him.
I’ve done that many times over the past year. From our first, socially distanced stroll up Mars Hill to subsequent interviews at Thorpe and Bushmaster parks, from WhatsApp calls with him in Ethiopia exhausted from intense workouts to regular phone calls to his home in Tucson about the biggest and most mundane topics, it has always been a joy talking with Abdi.
As Alicia Vargo says so eloquently in a section of the book devoted to Abdi’s Flagstaff training, “I’m so glad God put an Abdi in my life.”
I feel blessed to have spent most of the pandemic having a project this meaningful to work on. That dose of positivity was welcome during the insanity of the past year, whether we were talking about running or the larger world.
I’ve written, edited and published dozens of books, including a few that are very personal to me. But I’ve never been more nervous about the release of a book than this one. Yes, I’m immensely proud of the work we did to create “Abdi’s World: The Black Cactus on Life, Running, and Fun,” but that’s not enough.
I really hope readers enjoy it and that Abdi feels like it captures who he is. I don’t want to let Abdi down.
Abdi’s story is one of resilience and paradox. The vibe of the book is exactly what you’d expect. But many of his experiences as a runner and refugee have not been discussed in depth before, and his insights about his life and view of the world may surprise you.
He absorbs all that is around him, yet he has always shown an independent streak. His competitiveness and work ethic are as intense as anyone’s, yet he maintains a laid-back, welcoming mindset. He’s stayed at the top longer than his peers, yet he doesn’t seem to NEED the sport for validation. His coach, Dave Murray, calls him “44 years old going on 16.”
Fittingly for this Fourth of July, Somali-born Abdi is a deeply proud American. Yet I see him as a prime example of what we all should strive to be as citizens of the world.
All of these things can be true about a person.
Abdi is like one of those magic-eye posters where you can’t decide whether to focus intently or relax your eyes to take a wide view in order to see the hidden image.
A year ago, I had the good fortune to enter Abdi’s world.
Now it’s your turn.
Myles Schrag is co-author of “Chasing Abdi: The Black Cactus on Life, Running, and Fun,” to be released in August. It is available for preorder now at soulsticepublishing.com.
