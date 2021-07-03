High Country Running: Do you know Abdi?

I feel blessed to have spent most of the pandemic having a project this meaningful to work on. That dose of positivity was welcome during the insanity of the past year, whether we were talking about running or the larger world.

I’ve written, edited and published dozens of books, including a few that are very personal to me. But I’ve never been more nervous about the release of a book than this one. Yes, I’m immensely proud of the work we did to create “Abdi’s World: The Black Cactus on Life, Running, and Fun,” but that’s not enough.

I really hope readers enjoy it and that Abdi feels like it captures who he is. I don’t want to let Abdi down.

Abdi’s story is one of resilience and paradox. The vibe of the book is exactly what you’d expect. But many of his experiences as a runner and refugee have not been discussed in depth before, and his insights about his life and view of the world may surprise you.

He absorbs all that is around him, yet he has always shown an independent streak. His competitiveness and work ethic are as intense as anyone’s, yet he maintains a laid-back, welcoming mindset. He’s stayed at the top longer than his peers, yet he doesn’t seem to NEED the sport for validation. His coach, Dave Murray, calls him “44 years old going on 16.”