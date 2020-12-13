High Country Running: Different reasons in different seasons

Ever since I was 15 years old, I have been training for excellence. The scents of summer grass and a hot track still take me back to grueling summers training for varsity cross country and track. The smell of chlorine and bike grease and the Tucson air still remind me of enduring hard workouts for my collegiate triathlon team, sometimes training up to 15 hours a week.
The highlights of my athletic career were marked by PRs and age-group wins. I thrived on competition, on pushing myself to the limit alongside my teammates.
Then, physical therapy school happened. I cried tears of excitement and shock when I read the acceptance email. This was my dream. Being accepted to the Flagstaff campus meant I would train in the “high country,” on the same roads and trails as some of the best runners in the United States and the world.
My life changed considerably when I stuffed everything I owned in the back of my car and drove to Flagstaff. This doctorate program proved to be demanding, and the call to study was often louder than any desire to run. The “all or nothing” mentality I had developed after years of competitive running was pervasive, convincing me that if I couldn’t run like I used to, I shouldn’t run at all.
In my first semester of school, I ran fewer miles than I had since I tried out for that first season of high school cross country, nine years prior. I felt like I lost the runner in me and was slowly losing the “me” in me to the demands of grad school.
I signed up for a marathon in the second semester, hoping it would motivate me to run again. And it did! But this time, running was different. I let go of any expectations. I found myself headed for the trails when I failed my first anatomy practical. That run reminded me that my success as a human is not dependent on grades. I instinctively reached for my shoes in the middle of 10-plus-hour days when I needed to reconnect with the world outside my classroom and feel the Flagstaff sun on my skin.
I’ve hesitantly asked classmates to run, then watched friendships flourish on the dirt paths. I’ve climbed mountains to remind myself how small we all really are. I’ve cried heavy tears, laughed and prayed.
It’s been well over a year since I’ve competed in any sort of race. My relationship with running is different since I moved to Flagstaff, as am I. But instead of lamenting the competitive racer I once was, I’m celebrating the more grounded runner I am today.
That marathon was canceled this year (along with all the other races I thought about entering), but I’m still running. And I plan to do so for a very long time.
Kelly Carroll is in her second year in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at NAU. When not studying or running, she can be found mountain biking, blogging or playing the piano.
