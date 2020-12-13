High Country Running: Different reasons in different seasons

I signed up for a marathon in the second semester, hoping it would motivate me to run again. And it did! But this time, running was different. I let go of any expectations. I found myself headed for the trails when I failed my first anatomy practical. That run reminded me that my success as a human is not dependent on grades. I instinctively reached for my shoes in the middle of 10-plus-hour days when I needed to reconnect with the world outside my classroom and feel the Flagstaff sun on my skin.

I’ve hesitantly asked classmates to run, then watched friendships flourish on the dirt paths. I’ve climbed mountains to remind myself how small we all really are. I’ve cried heavy tears, laughed and prayed.

It’s been well over a year since I’ve competed in any sort of race. My relationship with running is different since I moved to Flagstaff, as am I. But instead of lamenting the competitive racer I once was, I’m celebrating the more grounded runner I am today.

That marathon was canceled this year (along with all the other races I thought about entering), but I’m still running. And I plan to do so for a very long time.

Kelly Carroll is in her second year in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at NAU. When not studying or running, she can be found mountain biking, blogging or playing the piano. What’s inspiring you to lace up your running shoes this winter? Send your story to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0