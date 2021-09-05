High Country Running: Creative running during COVID

Of course, we runners continued to run during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was one of those activities that benefited from social distancing, especially if you enjoy the solitude of a solo run. This remains my main mode for the freeing up of a constricted spirit.
Solo running was, in fact, a basic necessity for me. I could ponder our collective experience in an environment, and at a pace, perfectly suited for creativity.
Capturing those thoughts was often the challenge. My memory for the flight of thoughts wasn’t very reliable, I found. Once again, my constant companion the cell phone provided an answer, via a recording app. I would pause on the trail to record a few choice words, and then continue on my run.
This way, I could transcribe those words later and weave a logical poetic narrative that expanded on them. But rather than sit in a café window, I rediscovered the comfort of creating in my own kitchen with my homemade brew of coffee. I have continued to do so even as I begin to frequent my former haunts again.
This poem was born from the gradual downhill on the FUTS trail as it returns to the softball fields and the Thorpe Bark Park. I was feeling the weight of a COVID moment, and the relief of high-intensity intervals led to the ideas contained in this poem. That trail is a perfect place to “learn to fly.”
Running for Release
I run
seeking release
from the gravity
of earth’s constraints.
As I open my stride
my guarded gut relaxes,
freeing the wheels
for more rapid revolutions.
Shoulders expand
to capture
the air,
becoming wind,
allowing liftoff.
This transforms
the wearying weight,
that brought me to the runway;
neutralized now
by an equal,
and opposite
exertion.
I begin to elevate,
to brazenly embrace
an unearthly beauty,
more visible
at cruising speed.
Free, I fly,
for a brief time;
rising above
both exertion
and grief;
creating breathing space;
better able, then,
to recognize
the burdens
being
borne,
below.
As I carry on this running ritual, now 45 years in, I find that I listen more carefully now to hear a voice that might be trying to break through the silence of the trail. This writing exercise has become a welcome complement to my runs. Even so, I acknowledge that I may be done with poetry if inspirations evaporate. I can accept that, but I will continue to run, and walk, for as long as my legs are up to it.
Mark James has been running trails in Flagstaff since 1986.
Send your running stories to Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) to see your name on a future column.