High Country Running: Creative running during COVID

Of course, we runners continued to run during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was one of those activities that benefited from social distancing, especially if you enjoy the solitude of a solo run. This remains my main mode for the freeing up of a constricted spirit.

Solo running was, in fact, a basic necessity for me. I could ponder our collective experience in an environment, and at a pace, perfectly suited for creativity.

Capturing those thoughts was often the challenge. My memory for the flight of thoughts wasn’t very reliable, I found. Once again, my constant companion the cell phone provided an answer, via a recording app. I would pause on the trail to record a few choice words, and then continue on my run.

This way, I could transcribe those words later and weave a logical poetic narrative that expanded on them. But rather than sit in a café window, I rediscovered the comfort of creating in my own kitchen with my homemade brew of coffee. I have continued to do so even as I begin to frequent my former haunts again.