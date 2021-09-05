 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Country Running: Creative running during COVID
0 comments
HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING

High Country Running: Creative running during COVID

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sandy Seep Trail

Pretty paths such as the Sandy Seep Trail attract poetic thoughts.

 JULIE HAMMONDS, courtesy

Of course, we runners continued to run during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was one of those activities that benefited from social distancing, especially if you enjoy the solitude of a solo run. This remains my main mode for the freeing up of a constricted spirit.

Solo running was, in fact, a basic necessity for me. I could ponder our collective experience in an environment, and at a pace, perfectly suited for creativity.

Capturing those thoughts was often the challenge. My memory for the flight of thoughts wasn’t very reliable, I found. Once again, my constant companion the cell phone provided an answer, via a recording app. I would pause on the trail to record a few choice words, and then continue on my run.

This way, I could transcribe those words later and weave a logical poetic narrative that expanded on them. But rather than sit in a café window, I rediscovered the comfort of creating in my own kitchen with my homemade brew of coffee. I have continued to do so even as I begin to frequent my former haunts again.

This poem was born from the gradual downhill on the FUTS trail as it returns to the softball fields and the Thorpe Bark Park. I was feeling the weight of a COVID moment, and the relief of high-intensity intervals led to the ideas contained in this poem. That trail is a perfect place to “learn to fly.”

Running for Release

I run

seeking release

from the gravity

of earth’s constraints.

As I open my stride

my guarded gut relaxes,

freeing the wheels

for more rapid revolutions.

Shoulders expand

to capture

the air,

becoming wind,

allowing liftoff.

This transforms

the wearying weight,

that brought me to the runway;

neutralized now

by an equal,

and opposite

exertion.

I begin to elevate,

to brazenly embrace

an unearthly beauty,

more visible

at cruising speed.

Free, I fly,

for a brief time;

rising above

both exertion

and grief;

creating breathing space;

better able, then,

to recognize

the burdens

being

borne,

below.

As I carry on this running ritual, now 45 years in, I find that I listen more carefully now to hear a voice that might be trying to break through the silence of the trail. This writing exercise has become a welcome complement to my runs. Even so, I acknowledge that I may be done with poetry if inspirations evaporate. I can accept that, but I will continue to run, and walk, for as long as my legs are up to it.

Mark James has been running trails in Flagstaff since 1986.

Send your running stories to Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) to see your name on a future column.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)