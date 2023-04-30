Trails are corridors into the outdoors that allow us to escape the influence of urban noise, bustle and abruptness that can get overwhelming when we live and work close together. Whether we’re out on a bike, boot, stirrup or running shoe, it is common sense that we must get along with each other, as we usually have the same basic goals in mind; that is, respecting each other, nature and the trails.

The familiar triangle yield–diagram reminds us that bikes yield to hikers, and all yield to equestrians and pack animals. From equestrian and goat backpacking to nature hikes, running or biking, different uses require different allowances.

The yield rules make sense; however, an approaching hello, a nod or a smile go a long way toward showing our common appreciation for the opportunity to enjoy nature in ways of our own choosing.

Although not required to, a hiker or runner may more easily step aside for a downhill biker navigating a difficult bend in the trail. A biker might say whether there are more bikers in their group. A group walking slowly may yield to a single person moving at higher speed. Animals can be easily surprised from any direction: for them, yielding may not be enough. The most successful sharing of our trails involves simply considering each other’s needs.

Trail etiquette also includes respect for the trail.

A trail system designed by the various authorizing agencies (whether city, county or U.S. Forest Service) attempts to balance personal experience with respect for our forests and animals. Development of a new route by any single individual can lead to negative impacts to the land or vegetation, and unnecessary disturbances to animal well-being. The unintended result is a maze of crisscrossing trails and a degradation of the natural experience.

What might appear as a pleasant trail through the forest to a first-time user is actually the result of an engineering thought process. Consideration of structural stability, water runoff, inclines and declines, surface materials, curves and more goes into developing a trail from Point A to Point B.

Planned, organized trail development enables more efficient trail maintenance. A maintained trail is a safe trail for all users. Wear and tear is natural, but a well-designed trail can be self-maintaining for years.

Runners can help by staying off soggy trails despite the springtime urge; staying in the tread of the trail, even if there is mud on small sections; and volunteering. Trail maintenance volunteer opportunities are a way to learn about trail design and to develop pride of ownership in our trails.

Several organizations, such as the Flagstaff Trail Initiative and Flagstaff Biking Organization, provide information on volunteer opportunities, as do the City of Flagstaff, Coconino County and the Forest Service.

A one-size-fits-all policy for user etiquette and trail respect cannot work in every situation and for all terrain. The basic model helps remind us to be kind to each other. Creating, using and maintaining a successful trail system is just common sense.