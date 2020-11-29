High Country Running: Control the controllables

Without the ability to meet up and train in groups or with other individuals, online coaching has been helpful for many high country runners. Many coaches (including those based in Flagstaff) provide online interviews to determine individual goals and formulate workouts and training plans without the risk of group sessions. With competitions canceled for the time being, coaches can help you adapt training plans, reorient goals and maintain fitness by prescribing a proper training regimen.

The availability of online classes may be a solution to putting in necessary work on running mobility and strength training. Now might be the perfect time to learn new lifting and training techniques to work on tight or weak areas. It will only help your running.

If you’ve been training hard throughout the year to release stress or get out of the house, be sure to take some time to rest and recover. If you find yourself at home a lot, it might mean more opportunities to take a warm Epsom salt bath or a chilly ice bath, foam roll, sleep or spend time learning how to prepare more nutritious meals. All of these things will help improve your recovery and ability to train.

Running is a wonderful way to maintain perspective and provide emotional relief during periods of stress. At a time when so many things seem out of our control, use this opportunity to “control the controllables” and feel empowered to focus on other aspects of running so that when we’re able to race together again, you’ll be better equipped to meet challenges head-on.

Dr. Wes Gregg, DC, is a chiropractor at HYPO2 who enjoys helping a variety of people recover from injury and perform at their best. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0