HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: Connection, community and commitment

Some folks may call me crazy, but I think coaching high school kids is an absolute blast, and I’ve done it for 20 years now at Flagstaff High School.

These kids are a diverse group of student-athletes with different backgrounds, athletic abilities and reasons for being on the team, but the most wonderful thing happens over the course of our season. They go from being a group of individuals to being a tightly-knit team focused on a similar goal.

It always fascinates me how quickly and deeply friendships form when running alongside someone. I think the physical suffering and mutual respect found among runners creates a unique and safe space to share your life stories and daily struggles. It’s awesome to see the team cheering each other and even their competitors at meets.

Connection, community and commitment are three items we emphasize to create the right culture for these kids to feel accomplished with their seasons. Team chants and cheers before races, matching ribbons and shirts, pasta parties and bus rides to meets give focus and fun to our group and make everyone feel connected.

We set team goals early in the season and continue to remind everyone what the team is working toward. High school cross country provides a place for kids to belong, gain confidence, learn how to work hard, socialize, and be accepted and celebrated.

There is also a direct link between the amount of work you put in and the success and improvement you see in your running. The importance of working hard and working together is a lesson they learn quickly and will carry the rest of their lives.

When you’re competing for something bigger than your own goals and for the good of the team, people always run harder and faster. The adage that “TEAM” Together Everyone Achieves More rings true, especially during cross country season!

The state high school cross country meet can be one of the most nerve-wracking races the team competes in all year, and 2022 proved no different. I raced around the course with the other coaches, watching and cheering as these kids put their hearts and souls into their races.

We literally sprint from one point to another to beat the athletes to the next cheer spot. We anxiously await the first runners, then begin to count runners from opposing teams as we watch for our own and try to calculate team scores at each mile. We encourage the athletes and let them know who they need to catch.

Every runner races with their team in the front of their minds. I was super proud of my teams taking home a state championship and state runner-up trophy this year. While every team can’t bring home a trophy, every high school runner can come home feeling accomplished with their efforts, knowing they ran their best for themselves and their teams.

Congrats to all the hard-working local student athletes for great seasons!