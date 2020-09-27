High Country Running: Congratulations, Neil!

The following year, NATRA took over management of Soulstice from founder Bill Ring. It has grown in popularity ever since. Of course, getting sponsors to provide free food and beer, along with swag for the popular BBBS fundraising post-race raffle, didn’t hurt. Neil has a knack for this sort of thing.

Then, in 2005, Neil (and no doubt others, because that’s how he rolls) realized a vision of integrating a number of local races into the Flagstaff Summer Running Series. This substantially raised the profile of and participation in these races, with about 200 runners signing up for the series annually.

For the next several years, Neil helped with race development, organization or logistics, rather than running races himself. In 2014, he did run a leg of the inaugural Stagecoach 100. Somehow he ended up helping out at the Moqui Aid Station that year. From then on, Neil could be found running the Hull Cabin aid station on Stagecoach night.

Lately, Neil has been reclaiming his dormant running mojo. As retirement approaches, he’s been hitting the trail every morning before work, logging over 130 miles per month. He’s getting faster and stronger. It’s a great thing to see: this man who has done so much for all of us is once again taking time for himself and something he truly loves.

It remains to be seen how Neil will shape his post-retirement lifestyle, but one thing is sure; running, and the Flagstaff running community, will continue to benefit from his attention, affection and enthusiasm.

A regular with NATRA since its inception, Bruce Higgins became "serious" about running in his late 30s and continues to love it. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

