High Country Running: Chase your personal goals in the Flagstaff Running Series

As in-person races are rebounding strongly, I’m excited to announce that the 18th annual Flagstaff Running Series registration is open!

Thanks to sponsorship by Loven Contracting Inc., we will once again be able to offer the value package at the same price we’ve had for over a decade. The 2022 Series pricing is the same for either the 5K or the 10K/half marathon package.

The package of five races is only $150 through May 14, rising to $175 after that; the student package for those 18 and younger is $100, rising to $125; and the kid’s dash package is $50. Registration closes June 14.

Flexibility means that if your training warrants a change in event distance for any or all races, you just contact each race director through their registration page.

Some individual races may have virtual options, but if you are registering for the Series package this year, you must attend the in-person races.

This year, the Series package includes:

June 18: Northland Hospice Run for Life 5K/10K/Kid’s Dash

July 4: Team Run Flagstaff Downtown Mile and Kid’s Dash

Aug. 6: Machine Solutions Soldiers Trail Run 5K/10K/Kid’s Dash

Aug. 13: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Half Marathon/5K/Kid’s Dash

Oct. 2: Team Run Flagstaff Sunnyside Up 5K/Kid's Dash

Even though we’ve moved away from scoring the Series standings, each individual race offers its published categories, awards and swag. Again, thanks to Pizzicletta, if you participate in at least four of the five races, you will win a Pizzicletta pizza.

While you can register for races individually, signing up for the package early is a great value, especially if you plan on running at least four of the five races. Basically you are getting each race at $30 ($35 after May 14). Considering that regular registration fees range between $35 and $70, it is not difficult to see the intrinsic value of signing up for the series.

On sponsoring the series for a second consecutive year, runner and Loven Contracting president Jon Hansen said, “This series is a great way to see our Flagstaff friends and run through the most beautiful parts of the community. It’s great to watch everyone chase their personal goals through all five events. My family loves participating in the Kid’s Dash events -- they are fun, and we’re glad to support the next generation of Flagstaff runners and healthy habits!”

Over the years, the list of Flagstaff’s elite runners who have toed the starting line at the Series reads like an A-list of celebrities, including Olympians Rachel Schneider and Janet Cherobon-Bawcom, Team Run Flagstaff and I-Fit coach Leah Rosenfeld, ultramarathoners extraordinaire Robert Krar and Ian and Emily Torrence, elite marathoners Nicholas Hilton, Nicholas Arciniaga and Craig Hunt and five-time NCAA national champion coach Michael Smith.

To register with one-stop shopping for the five races and to learn all the details, search for Flagstaff Run Series on RunSignUp.com. We hope to toe the line with you on June 18!

Neil Weintraub co-founded the Flagstaff Summer Series in 2005 and has voluntarily organized it ever since, with the priceless assistance of Run Flagstaff’s Vince Sherry and Gail Hughes. Are you excited about the Series? Tell us why! Send your story to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).

