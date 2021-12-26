High Country Running: Carrying the NAU flag through joy and solace

Regular readers of High Country Running might be expecting my annual first-person account from the NCAA cross country national championships. My fall travel plans included a trip to Tallahassee to chase the Lumberjacks around the Apalachee Regional Park course with an unnecessarily large NAU flag, but these plans changed.

Everyone runs for different reasons and carries different emotions on every run. Many runs are packed full of joy: the joy of running with friends or family, of running in the first snow of the season, of running a new trail, of doing a new race, of returning to running from an injury, or simply the joy of running.

Another joy of running can be celebrating the performances and accomplishments of others. As a former high school and college cross country runner, it brings me great joy to follow the NAU cross country programs. NAU is the undisputed leader of the sport of college cross country running. The coaches, athletes and program are a joy to follow. This year they won two national championships, a feat unlikely to ever be repeated.

While I was preparing to fly to Nationals, my mother became ill. Her autoimmune disorder deteriorated rapidly, and I diverted my travels to be with her and my family for her end of life. As we were waiting for her to come home for hospice, I was able to stream the national meet on my mobile hot spot. My flag was still neatly packed in my luggage.

During my mom’s final few days, I ran the country roads around my parents’ Midwestern farm. These same roads and trails through woods brought back memories of many joys of running from my youth. There was the measured mile between farms used to track speed training, the various loops around country blocks for long runs, the trails through the woods for cross country hill and mud running and the unending Midwestern cold winds and rain.

Those country runs also provided solace during the grieving process. My mom was a strong supporter of her family and our activities. This included my running. She came to see me run in high school, in college and at some races later in life. She even picked up running for a few years while I was in college. All of these memories and more came flooding back on these runs through the country.

The end of one year and the start of another brings reflection upon past accomplishments and plans for future goals. May your reflections of running this past year bring you both joy and solace and propel you into a joyful new year of running. If your joyful plans include waving an NAU flag for the cross country teams, as mine do, Nationals are back in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on November 19, 2022.

When not running the trails of northern Arizona, Abe Springer is finding springs as a professor of ecohydrogeology in the School of Earth and Sustainability at NAU. Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. Send your running stories, news and musings to runner@juliehammonds.com.

