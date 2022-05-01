High Country Running: Calming the brain in survival mode

On Monday, the Cocodona 250 race will send brave runners 250 miles on a meandering route that ends in Flagstaff. Those of us who volunteer will become inspired by the feats of strength to which we bear witness. As I contemplate the realities of endurance these runners face and the mind control it takes, I can’t help but compare it to dire situations of survival.

Over the past several years, I have become increasingly interested in the traits of those who survive in deadly situations. The latest book on survival I voraciously tore through was “Deep Survival,” by Laurence Gonzales. I learned of this book from a reference in “Out and Back: A Runner's Story of Survival Against All Odds,” Hillary Allen’s book on her horrendous fall in the Tromso Skyrace and arduous crawl back to racing.

In Gonzales’s book, he outlines many doctrines of those who live through dire circumstances. I found that many of them ring true of the mindsets of long-distance and ultra-runners (and walkers). While my running career hasn’t included 250-mile races, I’ve had a few experiences that might dip a toe into the experiences of such runners.

The first of these is, “Take correct, decisive action. …Break down very large jobs into small, manageable tasks.” This doctrine reminds me of the skillset of compartmentalizing the actions needed to get the runner to the next aid station, the next mile or even sometimes the next telephone pole. This involves techniques such as scanning the body for signs of stress: “When was the last time I drank? Ate? Am I getting a blister? Are those cramps?”

The second is, “Play (sing, play mind games, recite poetry, count anything, do mathematical problems in your head). Counting becomes important too, and reciting poetry or even a mantra can calm the frantic mind.”

This doctrine reminds me of pulling the mind out of a negative spiral. When I hear questions such as, “Why am I doing this?” I think about running as a child — the fun and freedom in the movement — and recount powerful mantras.

Lastly, “Never give up. (Let nothing crush your spirit). Survivors are not easily frustrated. They are not discouraged by setbacks. They accept that the environment is constantly changing. Survivors have a clear reason for going on.”

This doctrine is one I have not yet mastered but aspire to. I’ve often found that my mind will set a false limit, and once I have reached it, I have been unable to break through it. Controlling the mind in this way is a skillset I continue to look for. I saw it last year in the Cocodona 250 runners I met while volunteering and spectating.

I urge you to travel the trails during the race, meet and cheer on these amazing athletes -- you’ll be glad you did. You might just learn something new.

Janel Lanphere has been running for 28 years and hopes to have 28 more with freshly perfected hips after bilateral labral tear surgeries. Send your running stories and news to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).

