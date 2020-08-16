High Country Running: Bringing the Boston Marathon to Flagstaff

The Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest, began in 1897. It is held annually on the third Monday of April, also known as Patriot’s Day, which celebrates the battles of Lexington and Concord. Boston is one of the world’s most prestigious marathons due to its rigorous qualifying times.
In April 2020, five women from Flagstaff were supposed to run this marathon, but due to COVID-19, the Boston Marathon was canceled this year, for the first time in its 124-year history. An option to run a virtual Boston Marathon in September was given to all athletes scheduled to compete. Stephanie Hunt, Beth McManis and I have accepted this challenge.
Knowing that the Boston Athletic Association uses funds from entries to benefit local charities, we chose to dedicate our marathon efforts to one of our favorite local nonprofits, the BLE (Best Life Ever) Foundation. BLE performs random acts of kindness with the intent to make a positive difference in the community.
“As of September 2019, the BLE Foundation has infused $55,000 into the Flagstaff community in random ways,” Annette Avery told me. She’s one of the founders of BLE, which takes its name from her late husband, Nate, a Flagstaffian and beloved pediatric neurosurgeon who died in 2012. Nate’s favorite saying after any adventure was, “That was the best day ever!”
Stephanie Hunt has completed two marathons (April would have been her second Boston). She’s also a two-time Flagstaff Summer Series champion.
“Yes, we were very disheartened by the cancellation of the actual marathon,” she says, “but the virtual marathon is gearing up to be an exciting event for us; a way to celebrate our training and hard work as well as give back to our community that supports runners in so many ways.”
We’ll start our run at 7 a.m. Sept. 12 on a course that will take the three of us through many areas of northwest Flagstaff. BLE will be at Buffalo Park (miles 20 through 22 on the course) from 9 to 11 a.m. to provide an aid station for us. They will give away BLE socks to anyone who comes out to support us (keep in mind masks and social distancing, per CDC and health guidelines that are likely to be in place).
The mission of kindness that defines BLE celebrates the good in all of us, as Nate Avery’s personality inspired. As of Aug. 12, we’ve raised nearly $1,000 for the foundation, almost half of our goal of $2,620, a number chosen to correspond to the distance of the marathon (26.2 miles). Please consider a donation to BLE through our GoFundMe.com account named “2020 Virtual Boston Marathon in Flagstaff” or directly through the BLE site at bleflagstaff.org.
I’ll give Beth McManis the closing words. A runner since high school, she ran cross country and track at Cal Poly Pomona. April would have been her Boston Marathon debut. “We recognize this has been a challenging year economically, but we wanted to do something positive for Flagstaff. While we recognize that many cannot donate, we hope our efforts will encourage others to continue their training or even provide motivation for some to start a healthy activity program.”
Staci Whitman started running at the age of 31 and hasn’t stopped. She is a six-star finisher, having completed all of the six world major marathons, and has run a total of nine marathons. April would have been her second Boston Marathon.
Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!