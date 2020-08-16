High Country Running: Bringing the Boston Marathon to Flagstaff

“Yes, we were very disheartened by the cancellation of the actual marathon,” she says, “but the virtual marathon is gearing up to be an exciting event for us; a way to celebrate our training and hard work as well as give back to our community that supports runners in so many ways.”

We’ll start our run at 7 a.m. Sept. 12 on a course that will take the three of us through many areas of northwest Flagstaff. BLE will be at Buffalo Park (miles 20 through 22 on the course) from 9 to 11 a.m. to provide an aid station for us. They will give away BLE socks to anyone who comes out to support us (keep in mind masks and social distancing, per CDC and health guidelines that are likely to be in place).

The mission of kindness that defines BLE celebrates the good in all of us, as Nate Avery’s personality inspired. As of Aug. 12, we’ve raised nearly $1,000 for the foundation, almost half of our goal of $2,620, a number chosen to correspond to the distance of the marathon (26.2 miles). Please consider a donation to BLE through our GoFundMe.com account named “2020 Virtual Boston Marathon in Flagstaff” or directly through the BLE site at bleflagstaff.org.

I’ll give Beth McManis the closing words. A runner since high school, she ran cross country and track at Cal Poly Pomona. April would have been her Boston Marathon debut. “We recognize this has been a challenging year economically, but we wanted to do something positive for Flagstaff. While we recognize that many cannot donate, we hope our efforts will encourage others to continue their training or even provide motivation for some to start a healthy activity program.”

Staci Whitman started running at the age of 31 and hasn’t stopped. She is a six-star finisher, having completed all of the six world major marathons, and has run a total of nine marathons. April would have been her second Boston Marathon. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

