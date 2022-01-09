High Country Running: Bring it, 2022

“Start Filling Up Your 2022 Race Calendar!”

The email, from a road race promoter, landed in my inbox recently with that as its subject line.

Two years ago, filling up my race calendar was a priority, and such an email would have received at least several minutes of scrutiny. Such as: Where were the events and what were the dates? The distances? Difficult or easy courses? Chances of placing in my age group?

Suffice it to say that my priorities have changed, along with just about everything else -- job, address, health -- over the past several months. An email that once would have delighted me was deleted without even a glance at its contents.

Somehow, filling up had morphed into fed up. What had happened to me?

I’m guessing it’s what happened to many recreational runners. Without the usual array of races to get us out the door to train five or six days a week, our enthusiasm faded like a marathoner who went out too fast. I ran a total of 39 road races in 2018 and 2019, but only 14 in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 -- and half of those were virtual races.

Our sport just didn’t seem the same, and even the pros felt that way. A study by Strava and Stanford University, released in October 2021, looked at the impact of COVID-19 on 131 professional endurance athletes (runners, cyclists and triathletes). Almost one-fourth of them reported feeling down or depressed more than half the week during COVID restrictions, and one-fifth reported difficulty exercising related to mental health, motivation and COVID.

I’m the type of runner who gets it done in the morning or not at all, and there were many days of not at all.

I had some legitimate excuses. My wife and I moved from Atlanta to Flagstaff in December 2020, changing jobs in the process, and training at altitude was challenging (it still is). Two excruciating bouts of gout in 2021, during prime-weather months, didn’t help. But mostly I lacked motivation without events to give order to my schedule. I missed the social aspect of races and the competition, too.

Virtual races were a poor substitute for me, and after doing a few of them I lost interest completely. For a change, the running that interested me most was someone else’s: Molly Seidel’s bronze-medal finish in the Olympic Marathon. And even that came a year later than it should have.

A 5K on Oct. 16, 2021, in Scottsdale was my first in-person race in more than 19 months -- it felt like starting over -- and I ran a 10K in Phoenix a month later.

Now the omicron variant has announced itself, and everything in me is trying to resist here-we-go-again. So I’m setting a goal of running a half marathon at the end of April, and I’m sticking to it.

“Remaining positive in the face of adversity, no matter how bad things get, and therefore keeping yourself motivated, is THE biggest skill for a distance runner,” ultramarathoner Ian Sharman recently told the website Podium Runner.

Bring it, 2022. It’s my turn again. I’m not going to waste it.

Longtime runner Doug Carroll is the community relations project manager for ADOT in Flagstaff. Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. Send your running stories, news and musings to runner@juliehammonds.com.

