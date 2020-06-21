High Country Running: Book on Vigil celebrates excellence

Today was supposed to be Day 3 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.
Early in 2020, High Country Running coordinating editor Julie Hammonds and I had plans to sell books in Eugene, Oregon, this coming Tuesday, the traditional off day of the running carnival that selects the U.S. Olympic team.
Of course, many people’s plans have changed in the past four months, and in much more dramatic and consequential ways than the loss of a book event. This column is not about a loss, but a win, in which an intrepid author writes about a beloved running coach whose home was once Colorado and is now Arizona -- and how Julie and I are fortunate enough to be part of making sure his story is told.
Julie and I are Soulstice Publishing. We are immensely proud of our publishing house — which last month received a silver award for best first nonfiction book by the Independent Book Publishers Association. As this column’s readers are surely aware, that honor was given for a book by and about high country runners: “To Imogene, a Flagstaff Love Letter.”
Our mission is to publish “books with soul,” and we believe we have done just that with our follow-up to Imogene.
“Chasing Excellence: The Remarkable Life and Inspiring Vigilosophy of Coach Joe I. Vigil” is journalist Pat Melgares’ biography of the legendary running coach, teacher and exercise physiologist.
There are many reasons why this was an obvious book for us to publish. Vigil’s had an immense impact on American distance running for half a century, yet no one had written a book about him. Pat had interviewed dozens of people who crossed paths with Vigil during his 90 years of life. Pat himself ran for Vigil at perennial national power Adams State College, and like Vigil grew up in Alamosa, Colorado. Pat has a deep respect for Vigil as a man and coach, and for Vigil’s love of his hometown and storytelling. Pat also stayed committed to finishing the book during an Olympic year — even after that label no longer fit.
We immediately saw that Pat could write. See what I mean on Pat’s blog, where he tells more stories about Coach Vigil and his athletes.
I expected to enjoy reading about Vigil’s relationships and Adams State’s unprecedented perfect score in the 1992 NCAA Division II Championships. What I didn’t anticipate was how refreshing it is to read about Vigil as a leader. Vigil is a relentless competitor, a lifelong learner and a compassionate human. He holds himself and those around him accountable, while consistently chasing excellence. During this surreal period, it’s been a joy — a necessity, almost — to find an example like him to read about.
As Abdi Abdirahman, who qualified for his fifth Olympics at the U.S. Marathon Trials in February, wrote, “Now, everybody can enjoy Coach’s stories and discover what a great mentor, person, and friend he is. He’s the coach of every distance runner of my generation.”
We hope to share the book with fans at the Trials in June 2021, in Eugene. Thankfully, the world won’t have to wait that long to read it.
Myles Schrag is co-founder of Flagstaff-based Soulstice Publishing, where “Chasing Excellence” is now available for preorder ahead of a July release date.
Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.
