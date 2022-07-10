HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: Be the mentor you needed, as a Girls on the Run coach

Ten years ago, I became a Girls on the Run coach. I thought I was signing up to help with a running group for girls. I didn’t know the program was so much more than that — or that the decision to become a coach would change my life.

At the time, I was two years into my journey with running. Running gave me a lot of confidence in my body that was nonexistent when I was a young girl and as I went through high school and college.

Unfortunately, as happens with so many young women, that lack of self-confidence turned into an eating disorder. Throughout my teens and early twenties, I cycled between disordered eating and bulimia, trying to shrink myself.

I started Couch to 5K in 2010 because runners were skinny and I desperately wanted to be skinny. I wanted to look “like a runner.” As I progressed through the program, I remember feeling excited about my development. Every week, the time I spent walking would decrease and the time I spent running would increase.

After I completed my first 5K nine weeks later, I felt something I had never felt before — pride for what my body accomplished that wasn’t tied to weight loss. That was a transformative moment for me!

I started running more, running four miles and soon a 10K. I ran my first half marathon that fall, and eventually ventured into marathons and ultramarathons. I ran my first 100-mile race in 2015.

During this time, I also became a Girls on the Run coach. Every week, we taught the girls a new lesson to navigate societal pressures and gender stereotypes. As a coach, I was teaching girls the very life lessons I needed at that age.

I often wonder how different my life would be if I’d had a program like Girls on the Run when I was young, a program that said my value wasn’t tied to the size of my body and taught me how to recognize negative self-talk and turn it into positive self-talk.

Thankfully, I found running, which gave me a lot of the tools we teach at Girls on the Run. Soon after becoming a coach, I slowly saw my eating disorder and restrictive eating habits disappear. I truly believe that running and being a Girls on the Run coach transformed how I thought about myself.

Now I know that coaching for Girls on the Run gives me the opportunity to be the mentor I needed when I was at that age.

What kind of person did you need when you were young? Did you need someone to tell you it’s OK to be weird? That it’s OK to be shy or quiet? Did you need someone to help you navigate tough emotions? You can be that person for a girl, as a Girls on the Run coach. Join us this fall!