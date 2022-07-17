High Country Running: Bayi inspires us all to have more guts

Esteemed running journalist Amby Burfoot offered this when I asked him to write a quote for the autobiography of Filbert Bayi.

“Filbert Bayi raced the way we’d all like to: go out fast, force your competitors deep into the pain zone, and then hold them with a last-lap surge. The rest of us don’t actually race this way, because we haven’t got the guts. But Bayi did, especially in his epic world record 1,500-meters at the 1974 Commonwealth Games.”

It’s the best testimonial I’ve heard in years.

How many of us middle-of-the-packers can relate to that sentiment? By the way, Burfoot was not that. He won the 1968 Boston Marathon, which just goes to show even more the awe that Bayi inspired worldwide in the 1970s among all levels of runners.

Watch on YouTube that 1974 race in Christchurch or his 1975 world record in the Dream Mile and you’ll see what I mean. I worked with Bayi to write his just-released story, Catch Me If You Can: Revolutionizing My Sport, Breaking World Records, and Creating a Legacy for Tanzania, so I watched those old clips dozens of times.

It never got old.

From the gun, Bayi took massive leads, daring John Walker, Rod Dixon, Eamonn Coghlan, Marty Liquori, and others to chase him down. More often than not, they came up short.

I recently talked with a local runner who is much faster than me at any distance. We discussed how the Downtown Mile can be a bit intimidating compared to a 10K or half marathon. You’re on display. Even though no one really cares how you do, you want to make a good showing. If I’m on trails during a race, nobody sees 95% of what I’m doing.

Elites expose themselves to the world, and if it blows up, everybody sees 100% of the failure.

Even the very, very good want to avoid that.

Bayi though was fearless. He ran before pacers were the norm, and he’s very clear in the book about his dislike of the practice. He was his own rabbit; this brave practice made for riveting competition and it transformed the sport.

Showing what a smart tactician he was, Bayi changed his approach for indoor racing and found success on U.S. tours, and he adapted to an event he had struggled in, the steeplechase, to win his country’s first Olympic medal.

Though he graduated from UTEP with an education degree and won the famed Peachtree Race late in his career, for a variety of reasons, “The Tiny Tanzanian” is surprisingly unknown in this country.

I truly hope this book changes that. I was fortunate enough to be the guest of him and his gracious family at Filbert Bayi Schools outside Dar es Salaam and I will join Bayi at the Commonwealth Games — where he still holds the meet record — in Birmingham, England, next month to launch the book.

He’s a humble, dedicated family man whose school and foundation are a source of pride in Tanzania, offering academic and athletic opportunities for many students and the local community.

His story is inspiring, giving all of us the guts to achieve more in and out of running … even if we’re not setting world records.