HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING

High Country Running: Awkward and inspiring trail encounters

Jim Walmsley

Jim Walmsley training on Sunset Trail for the 2021 Western States 100.

 JIM WALMSLEY, courtesy

Living in Flagstaff means access to great trails with stunning views of the San Francisco Peaks, Sedona and even the Grand Canyon. If you’re lucky, you might also catch a glimpse of our local trail-running elites.

A flyby typically inspires us to pick up the pace or to dig deeper and grind it out for a while longer. Unless you happen to be holding your side and muttering about your fitness being in the toilet. Then it can feel a bit demoralizing, or so I’ve heard.

For those of us who are clumsy and prone to awkwardness, like I am, encounters with elites can also lead to embarrassing and even mortifying experiences.

Take the time I was out for an early-morning run. I was heading up the Schultz Creek Trail when something came tearing around the corner so fast I yelled, “Bike!” But it wasn’t a bike. It was a HOKA-clad creature moving as fast as a bike.

It was Jim Walmsley himself, multi-year UltraRunner of the Year among other accomplishments, and there was nowhere to get off that narrow, off-camber section of trail to let him fly by. My body did what it often does in the presence of greatness. I tripped over my own two feet and face-planted into the middle of the trail.

People are also reading…

There I was, on my hands and knees, temporarily frozen, with the Western States 100 course record holder barreling toward me. He slowed to a walk and kindly asked if I was OK. I managed to nod while trying to avoid eye contact. In that moment I felt mortified rather than inspired.

The very next weekend, I was wandering around in circles on top of Mount Elden, looking for a steep and storied social trail. I was staring at my phone, consulting multiple trail apps, when a gazelle-like creature dressed entirely in HOKA strode by.

I quickly hid my phone and tried to blend into the local flora. I heard a friendly voice say, “Hey, are you looking for a trail?”

I stepped out from behind a bush, followed Walmsley to the trail and mumbled about looking like a trail-running novice two weekends in a row.

After watching him bound effortlessly over the steep terrain, I was inspired to give it a try. I mean, how bad could it be?

Twenty minutes later I was inching my way down the trail sideways at an excruciatingly slow pace, yelling “How the $@%& is this even a trail!” when Walmsley’s head popped up over a boulder and I watched in awe as he sprinted back up the impossibly steep trail.

A few minutes later, I was relieved to see a second HOKA-clad creature appear. The holder of the second-fastest course record at Western States was following in Walmsley’s footsteps, but walking. Maybe Flagstaff’s trail-running elites are human after all.

Kate Lyon lives in Flagstaff. You can catch a glimpse of her awkward trail encounters throughout northern Arizona.

Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of this column. Send your running stories to runner@juliehammonds.com.

