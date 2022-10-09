HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: Attaining balance through trial and error

I am a high-altitude distance runner, a mother and a teacher. These last few years, I have been on a journey of trying to fit my athletic goals into a busy life.

It is a balance. Social media platforms sometimes discourage me when I compare myself to what other runners are accomplishing, especially in a pro-runner town such as Flagstaff. But I’ve learned that my own progress is not measured by others, and I can still look up to those who are excelling.

When life gets hectic, it’s hard to know what to focus on and what to let go of. Here are a few things that have helped me stay consistent.

Running at altitude already is a challenge to our bodies in athletic pursuits, and as a working mother I have to make sure I am not pushing my limits when I haven’t recovered well.

I’ve found that where I want to be physically and what is realistic for my body do not always line up perfectly. I now practice conservative running.

I have a monthly mileage plan to aim for, but I also do a mental and physical check-in each morning. This gives me some flexibility that has helped my well-being.

There are days when I have to accept that I won't be running as much as I want to. Days like these happen after a few poor nights of sleep, or if I’m feeling emotionally drained from work and chasing a 3-year-old.

My running schedule has definitely become less rigid than it used to be, but I know how important it is to check in with oneself. I want to be present and have energy in running as well as for the daily demands of life and parenthood.

I’ve attained balance through trial and error. The first year after having a child, I felt pressure to bounce back quickly. I would ignore signs that I was pushing past my limits. I have found this can lead to injury, illness and burnout.

Now, as I approach my goals with recovery being a main component, I’m able to reach my peak fitness and go after big goals. My life is busy but full of all the things I love, and pursuing running has brought me so much delight.

I’ve heard the quote “comparison is the thief of joy,” and I know it applies to my own life when I get sidetracked trying to keep up with someone else's accomplishments. I am encouraged that the best I’ve felt in running and life has been when I stay on my own journey and tune into my own needs.