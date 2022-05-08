High Country Running: Are you suffering from runner’s block?

Authors, poets and journalists have a term for when they hit a wall and can’t write anymore, whether that’s due to mental exhaustion, lack of motivation or creative slowdown. It’s called “writer’s block,” and it has decelerated, derailed and even defeated writers since people started putting pen to paper.

A similar phenomenon exists in my running journey, and I bet it does in yours, too. Let’s call it “runner’s block.” Runner’s block is anything that keeps you on the couch instead of out there pounding the pavement (or trails) in an attempt to get and stay healthy.

Runner’s block can be physical, but for me it’s almost exclusively mental. And more often than not, it comes in the form of a simple, defeatist statement.

“I’ll do it tomorrow, when I have more time (or energy, or motivation, etc).”

“What if someone sees me? I don’t look like a runner.”

“Taking time for myself is selfish.”

“I could never be as good as _________, so what’s the point?”

“Running is boring—Netflix sounds like a lot more fun right now.”

“It’s been so long since I last ran…”

“It’s too hot! It’s too cold! It’s too windy! The air is too thin!”

“What if I fail?”

All of these are real excuses I’ve made that have kept me from running. And all of them, if I just think one level deeper, come down to one thing: I don’t want to. Running is hard, and it’s easier not to run. Maybe you’re reading this right now and you can relate; you struggle with runner’s block too.

But there’s good news: runner’s block can be overcome. I could give you dozens of tips (it’s part of my side-gig, after all: I have a podcast called Overcoming Runner’s Block). But let me offer you this to get you started: If I can do it, you can do it.

I wasn’t a runner in high school. I don’t have “runner’s genes”: my body is not built to be a competitive racer or even fast. I’ve dealt with depression and anxiety. I have a demanding and time-consuming job. I’ve always been an “indoorsman,” more comfortable playing music or watching movies or writing (when I don’t have writer’s block) than playing sports, hiking or biking. I had — and have! — every excuse not to run playing on a loop in my head, and the volume gets turned up higher the closer I get to lacing up my shoes.

But one day I decided to stop making excuses and just do it. I’d recently turned 30 and I was losing energy fast and gaining weight even faster. My first run lasted 30 seconds, and I puked afterwards. But I’d made a decision. I didn’t want to be blocked anymore. I wanted to overcome. I wanted to run.

That was 15 years ago. My body didn’t become slim and muscle-y. I’ve never gotten fast. And I’m still self-conscious when I shuffle by a training Olympian speeding the other way on Lake Mary Road. But I have run 20 half-marathons, three marathons, two Olympic-distance triathlons, and more 5Ks, 10Ks and most importantly, training runs than I can count.

Don’t let runner’s block keep you on the couch. If I can do it, you can do it. Even if it’s 30 seconds at a time. You can overcome.

Steven Grahmann lives with his wife, two boys and an old dog in Flagstaff. You can see him running along on its roads, trails and mountains throughout the year. He has a weekly Health and Fitness podcast called “Overcoming Runner’s Block,” available on all podcast apps. Send your running stories and news to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).

